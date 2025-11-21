International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Expects Zelensky to Sign Peace Plan by November 27 - Reports
The United States expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign Trump's plan for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict by November 27, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian officials.
US officials expect Zelensky to sign the agreement "before Thanksgiving" to present the peace deal in Moscow later this month and complete the settlement process by early December, the report said on Thursday. However, the report noted that it is highly unlikely that the agreement will be signed by that deadline, as officials in Zelensky's office say Kiev categorically disagrees with some points of the plan. Kiev is also reportedly developing counterproposals for the American side. On Wednesday, Axios reported that Washington has been holding secret consultations with Moscow to develop a new peace plan for settling the conflict. Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and the United States discussed a peaceful settlement in Ukraine during negotiations in Alaska and that there have been no developments on the topic since then. The Financial Times reported that the 28-point US peace plan includes reductions in US military aid, official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, granting Russian state language status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine’s armed forces, and banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. Axios reported that the plan assumes that the United States and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories.
03:18 GMT 21.11.2025 (Updated: 04:18 GMT 21.11.2025)
President Donald Trump welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025.
The United States expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign Trump's plan for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict by November 27, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian officials.
US officials expect Zelensky to sign the agreement "before Thanksgiving" to present the peace deal in Moscow later this month and complete the settlement process by early December, the report said on Thursday.
However, the report noted that it is highly unlikely that the agreement will be signed by that deadline, as officials in Zelensky's office say Kiev categorically disagrees with some points of the plan.
Kiev is also reportedly developing counterproposals for the American side.
On Wednesday, Axios reported that Washington has been holding secret consultations with Moscow to develop a new peace plan for settling the conflict. Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and the United States discussed a peaceful settlement in Ukraine during negotiations in Alaska and that there have been no developments on the topic since then.
The Financial Times reported that the 28-point US peace plan includes reductions in US military aid, official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, granting Russian state language status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine’s armed forces, and banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. Axios reported that the plan assumes that the United States and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories.
