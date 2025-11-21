https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/us-imposes-sanctions-on-iranian-oil-network-1123149079.html

US Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Oil Network

The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned several companies that allegedly facilitate Iranian crude oil sales.

2025-11-21T03:44+0000

2025-11-21T03:44+0000

2025-11-21T04:24+0000

"Disrupting the Iranian regime’s revenue is critical to helping curb its nuclear ambitions," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.The OFAC also targeted 6 vessels and the Iranian airline Mahan Air.Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's major oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as their subsidiaries, over the country's alleged lack of commitment to ending the Ukraine conflict."Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is imposing further sanctions as a result of Russia’s lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine ... Today’s action targets Russia’s two largest oil companies, Open Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft) and Lukoil OAO (Lukoil), which are now designated," the department said in a statement, adding that a number of their Russia-based subsidiaries are also being designated.

