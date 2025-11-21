https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/us-imposes-sanctions-on-iranian-oil-network-1123149079.html
US Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Oil Network
US Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Oil Network
Sputnik International
The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned several companies that allegedly facilitate Iranian crude oil sales.
2025-11-21T03:44+0000
2025-11-21T03:44+0000
2025-11-21T04:24+0000
world
iran
treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac)
treasury
us treasury department
us department of the treasury
sanctions
iran's nuclear program amid western sanctions
iran sanctions
us sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107953/42/1079534248_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8142b6785c6f5893828e5b91e50f28c9.jpg
"Disrupting the Iranian regime’s revenue is critical to helping curb its nuclear ambitions," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.The OFAC also targeted 6 vessels and the Iranian airline Mahan Air.Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's major oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as their subsidiaries, over the country's alleged lack of commitment to ending the Ukraine conflict."Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is imposing further sanctions as a result of Russia’s lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine ... Today’s action targets Russia’s two largest oil companies, Open Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft) and Lukoil OAO (Lukoil), which are now designated," the department said in a statement, adding that a number of their Russia-based subsidiaries are also being designated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/trump-backs-bill-sanctioning-any-country-cooperating-with-russia-1123123292.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107953/42/1079534248_182:0:2911:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_477c28979a3ba697f4bb88c5ab39b814.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran oil sanctions, us treasury ofac, iranian crude oil sales, iran nuclear program sanctions, scott bessent treasury, mahan air sanctions, iranian oil embargo, us iran sanctions 2025,
iran oil sanctions, us treasury ofac, iranian crude oil sales, iran nuclear program sanctions, scott bessent treasury, mahan air sanctions, iranian oil embargo, us iran sanctions 2025,
US Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Oil Network
03:44 GMT 21.11.2025 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 21.11.2025)
The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned several companies that allegedly facilitate Iranian crude oil sales.
"Disrupting the Iranian regime’s revenue is critical to helping curb its nuclear ambitions," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.
The OFAC also targeted 6 vessels and the Iranian airline Mahan Air.
Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's major oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as their subsidiaries, over the country's alleged lack of commitment to ending the Ukraine conflict.
"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is imposing further sanctions as a result of Russia’s lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine ... Today’s action targets Russia’s two largest oil companies, Open Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft) and Lukoil OAO (Lukoil), which are now designated," the department said in a statement, adding that a number of their Russia-based subsidiaries are also being designated.