Russian FM Spokeswoman Slams Neo-Nazi Push Across Europe

Western media are twisting the history of the Second World War, presenting those who sided with the Nazis and killed Russians as heroes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called out recent whitewashing of neo-Nazism across Europe through cultural means.In one example, she highlighted a Telegraph article about Finnish sniper Simo Hayha titled 'I Killed 500 Russians'.The inclusion of Hayha in a series of materials referring to the Second World War reflects a targeted campaign to exclude the history of the USSR from the ranks of the anti-Hitler coalition and slander the Red Army, Zakharova explained.There were similar manifestations of Japanese militarism in 1937, she explained. Japanese press promoted a competition between Imperial Army officers in beheading Chinese people, with many historians saying these were unarmed prisoners. After the war, they received their deserved punishment, the spokeswoman noted.The Telegraph's article followed the release of the movie "Sisu 2: Road to Revenge", the second part of the story of a Finnish commando, in which the protagonist kills Soviet soldiers and officers with particular cruelty in 1946. The film's creators do not hide that they were inspired by the image of Hayha – a killer of Russians, Zakharova added.In the first film, the main character fought against the Nazis during the Lapland War, when the Finns turned their weapons against their former allies – the Third Reich. In the second installment, it's the Russians who are portrayed as the enemies.History shows that in 1939-1940 and then in 1941-1944, Finland attempted to build a "Greater Suomi" as an ally of Hitler and participated in the genocide of the Soviet people, Zakharova reminded, adding that the "invincible Finns" started fighting Nazism only when the Red Army crushed them.The story of the cold-blooded sniper who became disabled as a result of combat in 1940, preventing him from starting a family and leading to him dying alone, only became the basis for another piece of Russophobic propaganda, Zakharova noted. The British are trying their hardest, following in the footsteps of Mannerheim's propaganda, to mold Hayha into a mythologized heroic image, claiming that "Soviet soldiers were so afraid of this mysterious sniper that they called him 'The White Death'." Historians have found no confirmation of this. This nickname appeared in Finnish literature about the Winter War only in the late 1980s, the official explained.It is obvious that Western mass culture is experiencing a genre crisis – there are no heroes to look up to. A political directive dictates molding enemies out of Russians, whom westerners can kill by the hundreds, bathing in blood. They found someone who actually did this and are turning him into a "hero", Zakharova explained.But Hayha was never a hero, she reminded, saying that, as researchers have established, he wanted to fight side-by-side with the Hitlerites, but his war injury, which left him disabled, prevented him. There is also a version that he himself never took pride in his service and considered his killings sinful, Zakharova said.In the war, where Hayha fought against the Red Army, Finland was defeated, she reminded, so that is another reason why the Finn could not and cannot be coined as a hero. But Finland has joined NATO, where the rehabilitation of Nazism and Russophobia are fundamental tenets.There was a time when American and Hollywood heroes were Soviet snipers, she said, citing an example: country music singer Woody Guthrie dedicated one of his hits to Soviet sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt invited her to a formal reception to speak before members of Congress. Now, Zakharova said, they invite Banderaite murderers to speak before parliaments.Another example is the story of another Stalingrad sniper, Vasily Zaitsev, played by Jude Law in the 2001 film "Enemy at the Gates", Zakharova recalled, adding that in the end, it is they who have remained and will remain in history, which cannot be rewritten by opportunistic articles or cinematic forgeries.

