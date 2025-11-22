https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/ukrainian-military-officials-probed-for-stealing-us-funds-for-aids-prevention-in-ukraine-1123154329.html

Ukrainian Military Officials Probed for Stealing US Funds for AIDS Prevention in Ukraine

Ukrainian Military Officials Probed for Stealing US Funds for AIDS Prevention in Ukraine

Sputnik International

Ukraine's officials are under investigation for conspiring to embezzle funds from a key international assistance program, the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), leading to the theft of at least $160,000.

2025-11-22T09:28+0000

2025-11-22T09:28+0000

2025-11-22T09:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

ngo

corruption

embezzlement

ministry of defense

europe

usaid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123136584_0:22:3072:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_8f40be9fdeeeecf6daaa12d0526b53db.jpg

Officials from the Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the leader of a Ukrainian non-governmental organization are under investigation for conspiring to embezzle funds from a key international assistance program, the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), leading to the theft of at least $160,000, a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of public Ukrainian court records revealed.According to court filings, the head of the International Public Organization called International Institute for HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis Problems (MIVST) acted in a pre-arranged conspiracy with Ukraine's officials, including a medical service colonel, to fraudulently acquire the grant money. The core of the alleged embezzlement involved the NGO submitting reports and invoices for HIV/AIDS testing services that were funded by the PEPFAR program but, according to investigators, were never conducted. This method allowed the conspirators to divert at least $160,000 intended for medical care into their own control. Based on the direct involvement of the Medical Command and the defense ministry in the project, according to the court documents, the HIV/AIDS testing services were likely intended for Ukrainian military personnel. The investigation has also uncovered a secondary plot to perpetuate the scheme. Prosecutors allege that the NGO’s director offered a bribe of approximately $1,183 to a Ukrainian official. The purpose of the bribe was to secure the official's support for MIVST to continue as the designated project executor for the Ministry of Defense, thereby guaranteeing future access to international aid funds that could be similarly embezzled. The investigation remains active and has faced procedural hurdles. As of July 2025, the mobile phones of the MIVST leader remained under court-ordered seizure as forensic experts worked to overcome internal encryption on messaging apps to extract all relevant data. According to a June audit report on PEPFAR programs in Ukraine from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Inspector General, US government agencies received over $320 million in PEPFAR funds for programs in Ukraine over the 15-year period from 2007 to 2022. Following the full-scale conflict escalation in 2022, the US mission adapted its strategy by continuing to fund its key existing programs. This continuity included two major USAID-managed initiatives, HealthLink and Community Action for HIV Control, which together represent a combined total investment of over $66 million for providing essential HIV testing and treatment services.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/ukraines-toxicity-being-revealed-in-connection-with-corruption-scandal-in-ukraine---kremlin-1123138603.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/why-west-sontinues-to-whitewash-zelensky-amid-ukraines-corruption-scandal-1123139047.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, ngo, corruption, money embezzlement