Western Funds Sent to Ukraine Return Through Corruption Schemes - Head of Russian G20 Delegation


JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - Funds allocated by Western countries to finance Ukraine often return to them through corruption schemes, Maxim Oreshkin, the Russian chief delegate to the G20 summit, said on Saturday.
22.11.2025
JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - Funds allocated by Western countries to finance Ukraine often return to them through corruption schemes, Maxim Oreshkin, the Russian chief delegate to the G20 summit, said on Saturday.
"If we look at the international financial institutions, they are currently deviating from development finance to military expenditures. Thus, financing goes back to the Western economies and in many cases though the corruption schemes in Ukraine," the deputy chief of staff of the Russian presidential executive office said at the G20 leaders' summit.
The G20 Leaders' Summit
takes place on November 22-23 in the South African city of Johannesburg.
On November 10, National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said that it was conducting a large-scale special operation in the energy sector. Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that NABU investigators had searched former Energy Minister German Galushchenko’s home and the Energoatom nuclear power plant operator's office. Later, NABU released extracts from a recorded conversation between Timur Mindich, Energoatom representative Dmytro Basov and Galushchenko's adviser Ihor Myroniuk.
Galushchenko has been suspended from his position as Minister of Justice. The Verkhovna Rada is expected to confirm his dismissal, as well as the resignation of Svitlana Grinchuk from the post of Minister of Energy. Zelensky imposed sanctions against Mindich and his chief financier, Oleksandr Zuckerman.