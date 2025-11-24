https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/us-threatens-to-cut-all-aid-to-ukraine-if-it-rejects-settlement-deal---report-1123161305.html

US Threatens to Cut All Aid to Ukraine If It Rejects Settlement Deal - Report

US Threatens to Cut All Aid to Ukraine If It Rejects Settlement Deal - Report

Kiev said the United States had threatened to cut off all aid to Ukraine if it did not agree to the proposed settlement plan, the ABC broadcaster reported, citing a Ukrainian official.

The cutoff of US aid would encompass the suspension of anti-aircraft missile deliveries, the cessation of intelligence sharing, and the halt of all other US military aid and obligations, the broadcaster reported.On November 19, US media reported, citing US administration officials, that Trump had approved a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian conflict settlement. It reportedly includes a reduction in US military aid, the official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, giving the Russian language an official status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan assumes that the US and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbass as legitimate Russian territories.On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.

