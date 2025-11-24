https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/us-ukraine-plan-under-revision-fewer-points-no-frozen-asset-confiscation-1123166639.html

US' Ukraine Plan Under Revision: Fewer Points, No Frozen-Asset Confiscation

The US plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, initially comprised of 28 points, has been reduced to 19 following recent discussions between American and Ukrainian officials in Geneva over the weekend, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing officials in the know.

However, the exact number of points has not yet been finalized, and the discussions are still rooted in the initial US proposal rather than a separate European vision of the document that was also shared this weekend, the report said. After talks with the Ukrainian delegation on Sunday in Geneva, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that he was not aware of the European counterproposal aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, while mentioning that the peace plan currently being considered includes either 26 or 28 points, depending on the version. A Bloomberg report, in turn, indicated that the latest draft of the peace plan does not include the provision regarding the $100 billion in frozen Russian assets being allocated for US-led reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, which has caused "optimism" among European officials. The initial US 28-point plan outlined that the US would receive 50% of the profits, with any unspent frozen assets being directed into a US-Russian investment fund. The EU “optimism” stems from the fact that the bloc has been eyeing the confiscation of Russian state assets for the past months. In October at the summit in Brussels, EU leaders failed to agree on the EU Commission's proposal to use frozen Russian Central Bank assets as the basis for a Ukraine loan for about $161 billion. The issue will be revisited at the European Council meeting from December 18-19. On November 19, US media reported, citing US administration officials, that US President Donald Trump had approved a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian conflict settlement. It reportedly includes a reduction in US military aid, the official recognition of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) as canonical by the Russian Orthodox Church, giving the Russian language an official status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, and banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan assumes that the US and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories. At the same time, the Trump administration told its European allies and Ukraine that the plan is a “live” document open to their input to take their positions into account as the talks proceed. On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.

