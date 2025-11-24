https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/us-ukraine-plan-will-be-heavily-revised-by-all-sides---kremlin-aide-1123166063.html

Kremlin Aide Forecasts Heavy Revisions by All Sides of US's Ukraine Plan

The draft US plan on Ukraine will be revised and modified by Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and Europe, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

“We reviewed one version that corresponds broadly to the understandings reached in Alaska. Many — not all, but many — of its points appear acceptable to us. Others, and there are quite a few since the document contains 28 points, clearly require detailed examination and discussion among the participants. But, as I’ve said, no one has discussed this with us yet,” Ushakov told reporters.The draft US plan on Ukraine will be revised and modified by Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and Europe, the Kremlin aide said.The Kremlin aide noted that there is currently “a lot of speculation” surrounding the American plan, but Russia relies on the version delivered through official channels.“Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the talks in Geneva with the Ukrainians satisfied the US side. He also mentioned 28 points — and sometimes 26. There is a lot of noise, making it unclear what to trust. But we rely on what we’ve seen and what was sent to us through the proper channels,” Ushakov explained.No substantive negotiations with Russia regarding the US plan have taken place, he stressed.Commenting further, the Kremlin aide said that while many different versions are circulating, the proposals Russia has reviewed could serve as a basis for a final settlement.Russia has not yet received a formal US proposal detailing who would come to Moscow for talks or when, Ushakov said.“We haven't received any firm proposals about who intends to come to Moscow or when,” he clarified when asked about possible talks in the coming weeks.Ushakov also commented on reports about a so-called “European plan,” stating that after a preliminary review, Moscow found it unconstructive and unsuitable.“There are many other plans being circulated. This morning we learned about the European proposal which, at first glance, is entirely unconstructive and does not suit us,” the official stated.

