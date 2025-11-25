https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/beijing-hosts-7th-russianchinese-energy-forum-1123172864.html
Beijing Hosts 7th Russian–Chinese Energy Forum
Beijing Hosts 7th Russian–Chinese Energy Forum
The VII Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum (RCEBF) opened in Beijing on Tuesday. Around 450 participants are attending its events, including political figures, representatives of more than 100 major Russian and Chinese companies across various sectors, as well as scholars, academics, experts, and analysts.
Around 450 participants are attending events at the forum, including political figures, representatives of more than 100 major Russian and Chinese companies across various sectors, as well as scholars, academics, experts, and analysts.A welcome address from Russian President Vladimir Putin was delivered by Igor Sechin, executive secretary of the Presidential Commission on Strategy for Developing the Fuel and Energy Sector and Environmental Safety, as well as CEO of Rosneft.According to Vladimir Putin, comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and the China continue to grow steadily, and energy remains one of the most important areas of practical collaboration.
07:22 GMT 25.11.2025 (Updated: 07:22 GMT 26.11.2025)
The 7th Russian–Chinese Energy Business Forum (RCEBF) opened in Beijing on Tuesday.
Around 450 participants are attending events at the forum, including political figures, representatives of more than 100 major Russian and Chinese companies across various sectors, as well as scholars, academics, experts, and analysts.
A welcome address from Russian President Vladimir Putin was delivered by Igor Sechin, executive secretary of the Presidential Commission on Strategy for Developing the Fuel and Energy Sector and Environmental Safety, as well as CEO of Rosneft
According to Vladimir Putin, comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and the China continue to grow steadily, and energy remains one of the most important areas of practical collaboration.