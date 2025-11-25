https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russias-resource-wealth-nears-100-trillion-almost-double-the-us-1123169568.html

Russia's Resources Worth $100 Trillion, Double the US, Says Rosneft CEO

The total value of Russia’s natural resources amounts to nearly $100 trillion, according to Igor Sechin, Executive Secretary of the Presidential Commission on Fuel and Energy Strategy and Environmental Safety and CEO of Rosneft.

“Russia, with its unique resource base, is capable of ensuring the energy security of the entire Eurasian region. The total value of our country’s natural wealth is nearly $100 trillion — almost twice that of the United States,” he said at the Russia–China Energy Business Forum.Sechin emphasized Russia's continued role as a key global energy player, noting it accounts for roughly 15% of the world's hydrocarbon exports. “Our cooperation fully aligns with the principle outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Fourth Plenum: ‘Security is the prerequisite for development, and development is the guarantee of security,’” he added.

