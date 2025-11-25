https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russia-launches-creation-of-mohe-naiba-international-transport-corridor-1123168364.html

Russia Launches Creation of Mohe-Naiba International Transport Corridor

The formation of the international transport corridor between China's Mohe and Russia's Naiba, intended to facilitate the future loading of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, has begun, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Marine Board Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"Work has started on establishing the Mohe-Naiba international transport corridor, which will ensure the loading of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor in the future," Patrushev said during a meeting on cargo transportation in Russia's Lena basin. To realize this project, it is essential to build an integrated transport system — a unified network combining port terminals, shipping infrastructure, service centers, and modern logistics hubs, linked to rail and road transportation, the presidential aide said. This initiative requires substantial financial investment and could leverage diverse public-private partnerships and capital market instruments, Patrushev said. Engaging major infrastructure companies with the financial strength and expertise to execute large-scale projects will be crucial to advancing the Lena basin's transport infrastructure, he added. The presidential aide emphasized the promising potential for development in the Lena basin, saying that the Lena River could evolve from a regional route into a logistics corridor of national and international significance.

