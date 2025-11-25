https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/kremlin-russia-remains-fully-open-to-peace-negotiation-process-on-ukraine--1123167625.html

Kremlin: Russia Remains Fully Open to Peace Negotiation Process on Ukraine

Russia is interested in achieving its goals through political and diplomatic means, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We are interested in achieving our goals through political and diplomatic means. In this regard, our position has not changed at all, it has been repeatedly reaffirmed by the president of our country, and we consistently adhere to this position," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia remains fully open to the negotiation process on Ukraine.More statements by Kremlin spox Dmitry Peskov:

