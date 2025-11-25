https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/kremlin-russia-remains-fully-open-to-peace-negotiation-process-on-ukraine--1123167625.html
Kremlin: Russia Remains Fully Open to Peace Negotiation Process on Ukraine
Kremlin: Russia Remains Fully Open to Peace Negotiation Process on Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russia is interested in achieving its goals through political and diplomatic means, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2025-11-25T08:58+0000
2025-11-25T08:58+0000
2025-11-25T08:58+0000
world
dmitry peskov
donald trump
russia
ukraine
istanbul
kremlin
peace negotiations
peace
peace talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_0:75:3379:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd0db369145af386a5be38a755f8ae6.jpg
"We are interested in achieving our goals through political and diplomatic means. In this regard, our position has not changed at all, it has been repeatedly reaffirmed by the president of our country, and we consistently adhere to this position," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia remains fully open to the negotiation process on Ukraine.More statements by Kremlin spox Dmitry Peskov:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/we-are-two-meters-away-from-peace-deal--kellogg-1123157205.html
russia
ukraine
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f4655d12624b88df94342714d678d1f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
peace negotiation process, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, russia is interested, negotiation process on ukraine
peace negotiation process, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, russia is interested, negotiation process on ukraine
Kremlin: Russia Remains Fully Open to Peace Negotiation Process on Ukraine
Russia is interested in achieving its goals through political and diplomatic means, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We are interested in achieving our goals through political and diplomatic means. In this regard, our position has not changed at all, it has been repeatedly reaffirmed by the president of our country, and we consistently adhere to this position," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia remains fully open to the negotiation process
on Ukraine.
More statements by Kremlin spox Dmitry Peskov:
Trump’s proposal for resolving the conflict in Ukraine could serve as a solid basis for talks
Negotiations in Istanbul were paused through no fault of Russia—the process was interrupted by the Ukrainian side
Russia is interested in achieving its objectives through political and diplomatic means