Kremlin: Russia Remains Fully Open to Peace Negotiation Process on Ukraine
Kremlin: Russia Remains Fully Open to Peace Negotiation Process on Ukraine
Russia is interested in achieving its goals through political and diplomatic means, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We are interested in achieving our goals through political and diplomatic means. In this regard, our position has not changed at all, it has been repeatedly reaffirmed by the president of our country, and we consistently adhere to this position," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia remains fully open to the negotiation process on Ukraine.More statements by Kremlin spox Dmitry Peskov:
Kremlin: Russia Remains Fully Open to Peace Negotiation Process on Ukraine

08:58 GMT 25.11.2025
Russia is interested in achieving its goals through political and diplomatic means, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We are interested in achieving our goals through political and diplomatic means. In this regard, our position has not changed at all, it has been repeatedly reaffirmed by the president of our country, and we consistently adhere to this position," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia remains fully open to the negotiation process on Ukraine.
More statements by Kremlin spox Dmitry Peskov:
Trump’s proposal for resolving the conflict in Ukraine could serve as a solid basis for talks
Negotiations in Istanbul were paused through no fault of Russia—the process was interrupted by the Ukrainian side
Russia is interested in achieving its objectives through political and diplomatic means
Keith Kellogg - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
We Are Two Meters Away From Peace Deal — Kellogg
23 November, 03:56 GMT
