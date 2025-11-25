https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/hundreds-of-britons-want-to-move-to-russia-on-common-values-visa---reports-1123168853.html
Hundreds of Britons Seeking 'Common Values Visa' to Relocate to Russia - Reports
Hundreds of Britons Seeking 'Common Values Visa' to Relocate to Russia - Reports
Sputnik International
Hundreds of Britons want to move to Russia on a common values visa due to their disagreement with UK government policies and the desire for better living conditions in Russia, media reported.
2025-11-25T10:09+0000
2025-11-25T10:09+0000
2025-11-25T11:15+0000
world
russia
united kingdom (uk)
visa
visa-free travel
move
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/16/1122836715_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_15fc3afb895589d203eccc14c4ce2a8c.jpg
Britons by the hundreds are applying to reside in Russia because they are fed up with the country's excessive wokeism — a term used for heightened political focus on social, racial, and sexual identity — in the UK, the publication said. Philip Hutchinson, a representative of Moscow Connect, a company that helps individuals and entrepreneurs relocate to Russia, said that he was receiving 50-80 applications from Britons to move to Russia every week. According to Hutchinson, a "huge number" of Britons are frustrated that money taken out of their pockets from the UK's rising taxes is being gifted to Ukraine.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree creating a simplified residency pathway for foreigners disenfranchised by their own governments' policies. Under the new rules, eligible individuals can be issued a three-month private visa and temporary residence permit without demonstrating Russian language skills, provided they submit a formal application detailing their reasons for leaving to a Russian diplomatic or consular post.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/russia-oman-sign-agreement-on-mutual-abolition-of-visa-regime-for-citizens-1121912266.html
russia
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/16/1122836715_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e137a93770de38d8926f7637d2405632.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hundreds of britons, britons want to move to russia, common values visa
hundreds of britons, britons want to move to russia, common values visa
Hundreds of Britons Seeking 'Common Values Visa' to Relocate to Russia - Reports
10:09 GMT 25.11.2025 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 25.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of Britons want to obtain a common values visa and move to Russia due to their disgust with the UK government's policies and their desire for better living conditions in Russia, the media reported.
Britons by the hundreds are applying to reside in Russia because they are fed up with the country's excessive wokeism — a term used for heightened political focus on social, racial, and sexual identity — in the UK, the publication said.
Philip Hutchinson, a representative of Moscow Connect, a company that helps individuals and entrepreneurs relocate to Russia, said that he was receiving 50-80 applications from Britons to move to Russia every week. According to Hutchinson, a "huge number" of Britons are frustrated that money taken out of their pockets from the UK's rising taxes is being gifted to Ukraine.
"I love Russia. There’s no crime, the streets are clean, it’s well-developed," one Briton wishing to move to Russia told the publication.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree creating a simplified residency pathway for foreigners
disenfranchised by their own governments' policies. Under the new rules, eligible individuals can be issued a three-month private visa and temporary residence permit without demonstrating Russian language skills, provided they submit a formal application detailing their reasons for leaving to a Russian diplomatic or consular post.