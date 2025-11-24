https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/russia-received-no-information-on-us-eu-ukraine-negotiations-in-geneva---kremlin-1123161426.html
Russia Received No Info on Trilateral US-EU-Ukraine Negotiations in Geneva - Kremlin
Russia Received No Info on Trilateral US-EU-Ukraine Negotiations in Geneva - Kremlin
Moscow has not received any information about the negotiations involving the US, Ukraine, and European countries in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.
Talks between envoys from the US, the EU, and Ukraine were held in Geneva on November 23.
Moscow has not received any information about the negotiations involving the US, Ukraine, and European countries in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.
Talks between envoys from the US, the EU, and Ukraine were held in Geneva
on November 23.
“No, we have not received any information so far,” Peskov replied when asked whether the Kremlin had been informed about the outcome of the Geneva negotiations.
He added that Moscow has no knowledge of the peace plan text produced during the negotiations in Geneva.
“We don’t know whether the head of the Kiev regime will go to Washington, what exactly will be discussed, or what text was drafted in Geneva. We do not have such information at this time,” Peskov told reporters.
According to earlier reports, Volodymyr Zelensky might travel to Washington next week for a meeting with US President Donald Trump to coordinate a plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. However, the trip is contingent on the outcome of ongoing negotiations in Geneva.
Peskov also suggested waiting for information about possible adjustments made to the US plan for settlement.
The US administration previously stated that it is working on a plan for the Ukrainian settlement but will not discuss its details yet, as the work is still underway. The Kremlin emphasized that Russia remains open to negotiations and continues to adhere to the platform discussed in Anchorage.
“We have not seen any plan so far. We read the statement that, following the discussions in Geneva, some adjustments were made to the version we saw earlier. Well, we will wait. It appears the dialogue is continuing, and further contacts are expected. For now, we have received nothing officially,” Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a Security Council meeting on November 21, said the US plan could form the basis of a final peace settlement — but that the text is not being discussed substantively with Russia at this stage. He suggested this is likely because the US administration has not managed to secure Kiev’s agreement, as Ukraine and its European allies remain under the illusion that they can deliver a “strategic defeat” to Russia on the battlefield. Their position, Putin noted, stems from a lack of objective information about the real situation on the ground.
The Kremlin does not want to discuss the US plan on Ukraine through the media, deeming it “impossible and inappropriate,” Peskov said.
“Look, as we’ve already said, conducting discussions through the media is something we consider impossible and inappropriate. That’s the first point. And we do not intend to do so,” Peskov told reporters.
Peskov also stated that no meeting between Russian and US delegations is expected this week, and there are no concrete details regarding potential negotiations.
“Not yet,” he said when asked whether a meeting on a peace agreement could take place this week between Russian and American emissaries.
He reminded journalists of President Vladimir Putin’s statements that Russia remains open to such contacts.
“For now, there is no concrete information about any talks with us,” the spokesman added.