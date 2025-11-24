https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/russia-received-no-information-on-us-eu-ukraine-negotiations-in-geneva---kremlin-1123161426.html

Russia Received No Info on Trilateral US-EU-Ukraine Negotiations in Geneva - Kremlin

Russia Received No Info on Trilateral US-EU-Ukraine Negotiations in Geneva - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Moscow has not received any information about the negotiations involving the US, Ukraine, and European countries in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov... 24.11.2025, Sputnik International

2025-11-24T09:38+0000

2025-11-24T09:38+0000

2025-11-24T10:25+0000

world

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

geneva

russia

ukraine

european union (eu)

security council

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115698408_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab12e136d6993293533868bf83366e19.jpg

Talks between envoys from the US, the EU, and Ukraine were held in Geneva on November 23.He added that Moscow has no knowledge of the peace plan text produced during the negotiations in Geneva.“We don’t know whether the head of the Kiev regime will go to Washington, what exactly will be discussed, or what text was drafted in Geneva. We do not have such information at this time,” Peskov told reporters.According to earlier reports, Volodymyr Zelensky might travel to Washington next week for a meeting with US President Donald Trump to coordinate a plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. However, the trip is contingent on the outcome of ongoing negotiations in Geneva.Peskov also suggested waiting for information about possible adjustments made to the US plan for settlement.The US administration previously stated that it is working on a plan for the Ukrainian settlement but will not discuss its details yet, as the work is still underway. The Kremlin emphasized that Russia remains open to negotiations and continues to adhere to the platform discussed in Anchorage.Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a Security Council meeting on November 21, said the US plan could form the basis of a final peace settlement — but that the text is not being discussed substantively with Russia at this stage. He suggested this is likely because the US administration has not managed to secure Kiev’s agreement, as Ukraine and its European allies remain under the illusion that they can deliver a “strategic defeat” to Russia on the battlefield. Their position, Putin noted, stems from a lack of objective information about the real situation on the ground.The Kremlin does not want to discuss the US plan on Ukraine through the media, deeming it “impossible and inappropriate,” Peskov said.Peskov also stated that no meeting between Russian and US delegations is expected this week, and there are no concrete details regarding potential negotiations.“Not yet,” he said when asked whether a meeting on a peace agreement could take place this week between Russian and American emissaries.He reminded journalists of President Vladimir Putin’s statements that Russia remains open to such contacts.“For now, there is no concrete information about any talks with us,” the spokesman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/us-and-ukraine-develop-updated-draft-peace-agreement--white-house-1123159712.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/putin-trumps-new-peace-plan-may-become-foundation-of-ukrainian-conflicts-resolution-1123152627.html

geneva

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kremlin, dmitry peskov, geneva talks, us-ukraine negotiations, us-eu-ukraine meeting, peace plan, ukraine conflict, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, moscow statement, anchorage platform, russia-us talks, ukraine settlement plan, putin comments, us peace proposal, geneva negotiations outcome, kyiv regime, russia diplomacy, ukraine crisis, geopolitical news, international negotiations, kremlin press briefing, us administration ukraine plan.