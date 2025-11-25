https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russian-company-patents-nano-seal-toothpaste-technology-that-restores-enamel-naturally-1123170656.html

Russian Company Patents 'Nano Seal' Toothpaste Technology That Restores Enamel Naturally

The Arnest UniRus firm has received a patent for its “Nano Seal” toothpaste, which — with regular use — replicates the natural tooth enamel-restoring mechanism, the company told Sputnik.

“Arnest UniRus has obtained a patent for the innovative ‘Nano Seal’ technology, which forms the basis of products under the new Tiswell brand," the company said in a statement.Nanohydroxyapatite, a source of calcium, is identical to natural hydroxyapatite — the substance that makes up 75% of the minerals in tooth enamel.The company said the technology creates a calcium-rich layer on the enamel surface, “sealing” microcracks and repairing microdamage.At the same time, an acid-resistant protective layer forms on the teeth, preventing bacterial adhesion, plaque formation and the early stages of tooth decay.“Tiswell products have undergone official certification and received recognition from the Russian Dental Association, as confirmed by the ‘Approved by StAR’ marks," said Russian Dental Association Executive Director Anna Chumakova. "Independent dental experts conducted a thorough review of the formulations, documentation, effectiveness studies, and verification of the manufacturer’s stated properties.”

