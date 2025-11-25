https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/uk-may-undermine-trumps-peacemaking-efforts---russian-intel-1123167415.html

UK May Undermine Trump’s Peacemaking Efforts - Russian Intel

Britain may attempt to undermine US President Donald Trump’s peacemaking stance by discrediting him with allegations of ties to Soviet and Russian intelligence services, the press office of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.

According to the SVR, London fears that Trump’s push for a peaceful settlement could interfere with its plans to continue profiting from the bloodshed in Ukraine. For this purpose, the British side has prepared a “backup option.”

