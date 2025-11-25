International
UK May Undermine Trump’s Peacemaking Efforts - Russian Intel
UK May Undermine Trump's Peacemaking Efforts - Russian Intel
Britain may attempt to undermine US President Donald Trump’s peacemaking stance by discrediting him with allegations of ties to Soviet and Russian intelligence services, the press office of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.
2025-11-25T08:17+0000
2025-11-25T08:34+0000
According to the SVR, London fears that Trump’s push for a peaceful settlement could interfere with its plans to continue profiting from the bloodshed in Ukraine. For this purpose, the British side has prepared a “backup option.”
08:17 GMT 25.11.2025 (Updated: 08:34 GMT 25.11.2025)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington.
Britain could attempt to undermine US President Donald Trump’s peacemaking stance by discrediting him with allegations of ties to Soviet and Russian intelligence services, the press office of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.
According to the SVR, London fears that Trump’s push for a peaceful settlement could interfere with its plans to continue profiting from the bloodshed in Ukraine. For this purpose, the British side has prepared a “backup option.”

“This includes attempts to derail Trump’s efforts toward resolving the conflict through a campaign of discreditation. Plans have been drawn up to revive the fake ‘dossier’ prepared by former British intelligence officer K. Steele, accusing the US president and his family members of connections with Soviet and Russian intelligence services,” the SVR statement said.

Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building dominates the landscape against the sky, in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2025
World
Ukraine Used Talks to Buy Time Citing Ukrainian Diplomat's Interview - Russian Foreign Ministry
14 November, 16:23 GMT
