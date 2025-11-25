https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/us-envoy-to-nato-admits-russia-has-stronger-position-on-battlefield-in-ukraine-1123170150.html

US Envoy to NATO Admits Russia Has Upper Hand on Ukraine Battlefield

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker admitted on Tuesday that Russia has a stronger position on the battlefield in Ukraine and makes tactical gains every week.

"Certainly, the Russians have a stronger position on the battlefield. They're making small tactical gains every week," Whitaker told Fox Business.Earlier in the day, the media reported, citing two unnamed US officials and two diplomatic sources, that US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll allegedly met with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on November 24 and plans to continue negotiations on Tuesday.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has responded to this report by saying that Russian diplomats prefer to do their job professionally rather than engage in speculation and rumors.On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that November 27 would be an appropriate deadline for Ukraine to agree to the plan.On November 19, Trump had approved a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian conflict settlement. It reportedly includes a reduction in US military aid, the official recognition of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church recognized as canonical by the Russian Orthodox Church, giving the Russian language an official status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, as well as banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan also assumes that the US and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories.

