International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/us-senators-demand-release-of-document-justifying-strikes-on-ships-in-caribbean-sea-1123168730.html
US Senators Demand Release of Document Justifying Strikes on Ships in Caribbean Sea
US Senators Demand Release of Document Justifying Strikes on Ships in Caribbean Sea
Sputnik International
Thirteen US Senators have asked US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to declassify the legal justification for recent military operations undertaken by the Trump administration in the Caribbean Sea.
2025-11-25T10:05+0000
2025-11-25T10:05+0000
americas
latin america
donald trump
us
nicolas maduro
south america
venezuela
caribbean
pentagon
pam bondi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107910/52/1079105201_0:97:1280:817_1920x0_80_0_0_014e4b3b6272e91d1e74c6ece0702bb7.jpg
"We are writing to request expeditious declassification and public release of the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel’s written opinion, dated September 5, 2025, concerning the domestic and international legal basis for recent military strikes of certain vessels near South America and the Caribbean, with appropriate redactions necessary to protect military personnel and sensitive intelligence matters" the senators said in a letter. The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September and October, it repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. In late September, NBC reported that the US military was working on options for targeting drug traffickers inside Venezuela. In November, Trump expressed the opinion that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's days as head of state were numbered, while assuring that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas.Earlier, media reported that the US Justice Department had prepared a classified opinion declaring that US military personnel involved in attacks on boats in the Caribbean would not be held legally accountable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/us-caribbean-build-up-too-small-for-broader-offensive---venezuelan-mp-1123157562.html
americas
south america
venezuela
caribbean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107910/52/1079105201_31:0:1250:914_1920x0_80_0_0_b649c2de6bf8217a84dd3ad3dc27abd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us senators, us attorney general pam bondi, military operations, caribbean sea
us senators, us attorney general pam bondi, military operations, caribbean sea

US Senators Demand Release of Document Justifying Strikes on Ships in Caribbean Sea

10:05 GMT 25.11.2025
CC0 / / Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) conducts routine maneuvers in the Caribbean Sea
Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) conducts routine maneuvers in the Caribbean Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2025
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thirteen US Senators have asked US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to declassify the legal justification for recent military operations undertaken by the Trump administration in the Caribbean Sea.
"We are writing to request expeditious declassification and public release of the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel’s written opinion, dated September 5, 2025, concerning the domestic and international legal basis for recent military strikes of certain vessels near South America and the Caribbean, with appropriate redactions necessary to protect military personnel and sensitive intelligence matters" the senators said in a letter.
The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September and October, it repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. In late September, NBC reported that the US military was working on options for targeting drug traffickers inside Venezuela. In November, Trump expressed the opinion that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's days as head of state were numbered, while assuring that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas.
Earlier, media reported that the US Justice Department had prepared a classified opinion declaring that US military personnel involved in attacks on boats in the Caribbean would not be held legally accountable.
The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2025
World
US Caribbean Build-Up ‘Too Small for Broader Offensive’ - Venezuelan MP
23 November, 04:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала