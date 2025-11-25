https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/us-senators-demand-release-of-document-justifying-strikes-on-ships-in-caribbean-sea-1123168730.html

US Senators Demand Release of Document Justifying Strikes on Ships in Caribbean Sea

US Senators Demand Release of Document Justifying Strikes on Ships in Caribbean Sea

Sputnik International

Thirteen US Senators have asked US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to declassify the legal justification for recent military operations undertaken by the Trump administration in the Caribbean Sea.

2025-11-25T10:05+0000

2025-11-25T10:05+0000

2025-11-25T10:05+0000

americas

latin america

donald trump

us

nicolas maduro

south america

venezuela

caribbean

pentagon

pam bondi

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107910/52/1079105201_0:97:1280:817_1920x0_80_0_0_014e4b3b6272e91d1e74c6ece0702bb7.jpg

"We are writing to request expeditious declassification and public release of the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel’s written opinion, dated September 5, 2025, concerning the domestic and international legal basis for recent military strikes of certain vessels near South America and the Caribbean, with appropriate redactions necessary to protect military personnel and sensitive intelligence matters" the senators said in a letter. The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September and October, it repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. In late September, NBC reported that the US military was working on options for targeting drug traffickers inside Venezuela. In November, Trump expressed the opinion that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's days as head of state were numbered, while assuring that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas.Earlier, media reported that the US Justice Department had prepared a classified opinion declaring that US military personnel involved in attacks on boats in the Caribbean would not be held legally accountable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/us-caribbean-build-up-too-small-for-broader-offensive---venezuelan-mp-1123157562.html

americas

south america

venezuela

caribbean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us senators, us attorney general pam bondi, military operations, caribbean sea