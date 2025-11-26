International
Donald Trump Jr. Accuses Witkoff’s Critics of Trying to Disrupt Peace Deal In Ukraine
US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., said on Wednesday that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's critics are trying to derail the US-proposed peace plan on Ukraine.
Bloomberg has published transcripts of alleged telephone conversations between Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Witkoff and the Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev. Dmitriev called the agency's publication fake. Bloomberg claims to have reviewed the recording of the conversation on October 29. During the call, they allegedly discussed ways to interact with the United States on a plan for a Ukrainian settlement. He called those people “media and Deep State morons” and said that they never successfully negotiated a deal in the real world. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Witkoff would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week and that the US president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, might also be there. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Wednesday that Moscow expects the visit of US special envoy and his detailed contacts with Putin. Over the weekend, negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials took place in Geneva, where they discussed the US-proposed plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The original 28-point peace plan was reportedly revised down to 19 points following the Geneva talks. Putin said last week that Trump's 28-point peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., said on Wednesday that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's critics are trying to derail the US-proposed peace plan on Ukraine.
Bloomberg has published transcripts of alleged telephone conversations between Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Witkoff and the Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev. Dmitriev called the agency's publication fake. Bloomberg claims to have reviewed the recording of the conversation on October 29. During the call, they allegedly discussed ways to interact with the United States on a plan for a Ukrainian settlement.
“It's pretty obvious that nearly all of Witkoff's critics want any sort of Ukraine peace deal to fail so they can continue this war endlessly, Trump Jr. said on X.
He called those people “media and Deep State morons” and said that they never successfully negotiated a deal in the real world.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Witkoff would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week and that the US president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, might also be there.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Wednesday that Moscow expects the visit of US special envoy and his detailed contacts with Putin.
Over the weekend, negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials took place in Geneva, where they discussed the US-proposed plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The original 28-point peace plan was reportedly revised down to 19 points following the Geneva talks. Putin said last week that Trump's 28-point peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.
