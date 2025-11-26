https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/trump-confirms-witkoffs-meeting-with-putin-next-week-1123172515.html

Trump Confirms Witkoff’s Meeting With Putin Next Week

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his special envoy Steve Witkoff will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week and that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner might also be involved.

Earlier this week, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had directed Witkoff to meet with Putin in Moscow, while US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll would engage with Ukrainian officials to finalize a peace deal. Trump reiterated that many points of Washington's peace plan on Ukraine have already been agreed upon and said that Russia is making some concessions.

