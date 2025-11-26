International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/trump-confirms-witkoffs-meeting-with-putin-next-week-1123172515.html
Trump Confirms Witkoff’s Meeting With Putin Next Week
Trump Confirms Witkoff’s Meeting With Putin Next Week
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his special envoy Steve Witkoff will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week and that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner might also be involved.
2025-11-26T05:01+0000
2025-11-26T05:01+0000
world
donald trump
steve witkoff
vladimir putin
moscow
russia
peace deal
peace talks
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172358_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_725dccdb76a2026436879a254c0b6325.jpg
Earlier this week, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had directed Witkoff to meet with Putin in Moscow, while US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll would engage with Ukrainian officials to finalize a peace deal. Trump reiterated that many points of Washington's peace plan on Ukraine have already been agreed upon and said that Russia is making some concessions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/moving-in-one-direction-trump-predicts-further-russian-advances-1123172031.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172358_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70f2ee7df7e6d4fdaeda980960f2a9d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato proxy war, proxy war, nato's proxy war, war of attrition, donald trump, peace deal, peace settlement, peaceful resolution, russia-ukraine, russia-ukraine war, steve witkoff, pro-russian, russian agent
nato proxy war, proxy war, nato's proxy war, war of attrition, donald trump, peace deal, peace settlement, peaceful resolution, russia-ukraine, russia-ukraine war, steve witkoff, pro-russian, russian agent

Trump Confirms Witkoff’s Meeting With Putin Next Week

05:01 GMT 26.11.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonWhite House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
White House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his special envoy Steve Witkoff will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week and that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner might also be involved.
Earlier this week, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had directed Witkoff to meet with Putin in Moscow, while US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll would engage with Ukrainian officials to finalize a peace deal.
"Steve Witkoff is going over [to Russia] maybe with Jared. I'm not sure about Jared going, but he's involved in the process, smart guy, and they're going to be meeting with President Putin, I believe next week in Moscow," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, on his way to Florida.
Trump reiterated that many points of Washington's peace plan on Ukraine have already been agreed upon and said that Russia is making some concessions.
President Donald Trump leans in to hear a question as he speaks with reporters while in flight on Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'Moving in One Direction': Trump Predicts Further Russian Advances
04:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала