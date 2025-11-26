https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/trump-confirms-witkoffs-meeting-with-putin-next-week-1123172515.html
Trump Confirms Witkoff’s Meeting With Putin Next Week
US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his special envoy Steve Witkoff will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week and that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner might also be involved.
Earlier this week, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had directed Witkoff to meet with Putin in Moscow, while US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll would engage with Ukrainian officials to finalize a peace deal. Trump reiterated that many points of Washington's peace plan on Ukraine have already been agreed upon and said that Russia is making some concessions.
Trump reiterated that many points of Washington's peace plan on Ukraine have already been agreed upon and said that Russia is making some concessions.
"Steve Witkoff is going over [to Russia] maybe with Jared. I'm not sure about Jared going, but he's involved in the process, smart guy, and they're going to be meeting with President Putin, I believe next week in Moscow," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, on his way to Florida.
Trump reiterated that many points of Washington's peace plan on Ukraine have already been agreed upon and said that Russia is making some concessions.