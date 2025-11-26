https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/georgia-prosecutor-drops-trump-case-over-alleged-2020-election-interference--court-filing-1123177630.html
Georgia Prosecutor Drops Trump Case Over Alleged 2020 Election Interference – Court Filing
The newly appointed prosecutor handling the election interference case against President Donald Trump, Peter J. Skandalakis, announced in a court filing on Wednesday that he plans to drop the case.
"After a thorough examination of the case file, consideration of applicable statutory and case law, and prior to submission to a jury, the State [of Georgia] hereby moves for entry of a Nolle Prosequi for the following reason: to serve the interests of justice and promote judicial finality," Skandalakis said in a motion to dismiss the case. Skandalakis submitted his motion just less than two weeks after taking over the case, stepping in for Fulton County attorney Fani Willis, who was disqualified in December. The case has faced delays due to the lack of a suitable replacement, as numerous prosecutors declined the appointment. On August 14, 2023, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump, along with 18 others, for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, which Trump lost by a narrow margin to President Joe Biden. On August 24, 2023, Trump was arrested on charges of election interference, booked, and released on bail from the Fulton County Jail.
Georgia Prosecutor Drops Trump Case Over Alleged 2020 Election Interference – Court Filing
