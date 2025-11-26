International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/hungary-to-hold-energy-consultations-in-belgrade-amid-serbias-pipeline-disruptions-1123175010.html
Hungary to Hold Energy Consultations in Belgrade Amid Serbia’s Pipeline Disruptions
Hungary to Hold Energy Consultations in Belgrade Amid Serbia’s Pipeline Disruptions
Sputnik International
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that he is heading to Belgrade to discuss how Hungary can help Serbia in the difficult situation of oil supply disruptions due to sanctions.
2025-11-26T09:52+0000
2025-11-26T09:52+0000
world
peter szijjarto
serbia
hungary
belgrade
oil
oil exports
oil pipeline
oil supplies
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120527104_0:0:2965:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_ba80088ef6c6ce53955ecc40998b8ca7.jpg
"Serbia's example shows how vulnerable Brussels wants to make us when it wants us to be supplied by only one oil pipeline instead of the current two. Serbia was also supplied by one pipeline, but then supplies were immediately interrupted due to sanctions, which put Serbia in a difficult situation. We, Hungarians, will, of course, help Serbia, the Serbian people, and the Serbian economy. We will discuss the details of this assistance today in Belgrade," Szijjarto said in a video message on social media.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/orban-on-eu-ban-on-russian-energy-imports-hungary-working-to-circumvent-ban-1123008742.html
serbia
hungary
belgrade
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120527104_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53f6bb51bcfb3d0d0859ef557b064079.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungarian foreign minister peter szijjarto, hungary can help serbia, oil supply disruptions
hungarian foreign minister peter szijjarto, hungary can help serbia, oil supply disruptions

Hungary to Hold Energy Consultations in Belgrade Amid Serbia’s Pipeline Disruptions

09:52 GMT 26.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankHungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto attends the "Gas market 2024: the new world order outlines" plenary session of the 2024 St. Petersburg International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto attends the Gas market 2024: the new world order outlines plenary session of the 2024 St. Petersburg International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that he is heading to Belgrade to discuss how Hungary can help Serbia in the difficult situation of oil supply disruptions due to sanctions.
"Serbia's example shows how vulnerable Brussels wants to make us when it wants us to be supplied by only one oil pipeline instead of the current two. Serbia was also supplied by one pipeline, but then supplies were immediately interrupted due to sanctions, which put Serbia in a difficult situation. We, Hungarians, will, of course, help Serbia, the Serbian people, and the Serbian economy. We will discuss the details of this assistance today in Belgrade," Szijjarto said in a video message on social media.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2025
World
Orban on EU Ban on Russian Energy Imports: Hungary Working to Circumvent Ban
24 October, 10:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала