https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/hungary-to-hold-energy-consultations-in-belgrade-amid-serbias-pipeline-disruptions-1123175010.html

Hungary to Hold Energy Consultations in Belgrade Amid Serbia’s Pipeline Disruptions

Hungary to Hold Energy Consultations in Belgrade Amid Serbia’s Pipeline Disruptions

Sputnik International

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that he is heading to Belgrade to discuss how Hungary can help Serbia in the difficult situation of oil supply disruptions due to sanctions.

2025-11-26T09:52+0000

2025-11-26T09:52+0000

2025-11-26T09:52+0000

world

peter szijjarto

serbia

hungary

belgrade

oil

oil exports

oil pipeline

oil supplies

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120527104_0:0:2965:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_ba80088ef6c6ce53955ecc40998b8ca7.jpg

"Serbia's example shows how vulnerable Brussels wants to make us when it wants us to be supplied by only one oil pipeline instead of the current two. Serbia was also supplied by one pipeline, but then supplies were immediately interrupted due to sanctions, which put Serbia in a difficult situation. We, Hungarians, will, of course, help Serbia, the Serbian people, and the Serbian economy. We will discuss the details of this assistance today in Belgrade," Szijjarto said in a video message on social media.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/orban-on-eu-ban-on-russian-energy-imports-hungary-working-to-circumvent-ban-1123008742.html

serbia

hungary

belgrade

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungarian foreign minister peter szijjarto, hungary can help serbia, oil supply disruptions