https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/hungary-to-hold-energy-consultations-in-belgrade-amid-serbias-pipeline-disruptions-1123175010.html
Hungary to Hold Energy Consultations in Belgrade Amid Serbia’s Pipeline Disruptions
Hungary to Hold Energy Consultations in Belgrade Amid Serbia’s Pipeline Disruptions
Sputnik International
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that he is heading to Belgrade to discuss how Hungary can help Serbia in the difficult situation of oil supply disruptions due to sanctions.
2025-11-26T09:52+0000
2025-11-26T09:52+0000
2025-11-26T09:52+0000
world
peter szijjarto
serbia
hungary
belgrade
oil
oil exports
oil pipeline
oil supplies
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120527104_0:0:2965:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_ba80088ef6c6ce53955ecc40998b8ca7.jpg
"Serbia's example shows how vulnerable Brussels wants to make us when it wants us to be supplied by only one oil pipeline instead of the current two. Serbia was also supplied by one pipeline, but then supplies were immediately interrupted due to sanctions, which put Serbia in a difficult situation. We, Hungarians, will, of course, help Serbia, the Serbian people, and the Serbian economy. We will discuss the details of this assistance today in Belgrade," Szijjarto said in a video message on social media.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/orban-on-eu-ban-on-russian-energy-imports-hungary-working-to-circumvent-ban-1123008742.html
serbia
hungary
belgrade
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120527104_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53f6bb51bcfb3d0d0859ef557b064079.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hungarian foreign minister peter szijjarto, hungary can help serbia, oil supply disruptions
hungarian foreign minister peter szijjarto, hungary can help serbia, oil supply disruptions
Hungary to Hold Energy Consultations in Belgrade Amid Serbia’s Pipeline Disruptions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that he is heading to Belgrade to discuss how Hungary can help Serbia in the difficult situation of oil supply disruptions due to sanctions.
"Serbia's example shows how vulnerable Brussels wants to make us when it wants us to be supplied by only one oil pipeline
instead of the current two. Serbia was also supplied by one pipeline, but then supplies were immediately interrupted due to sanctions, which put Serbia in a difficult situation. We, Hungarians, will, of course, help Serbia, the Serbian people, and the Serbian economy. We will discuss the details of this assistance today in Belgrade," Szijjarto said in a video message on social media.