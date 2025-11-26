International
IDF to Start Monitoring Soldiers' Social Media for Sensitive Information - Reports
IDF to Start Monitoring Soldiers' Social Media for Sensitive Information - Reports
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will soon start monitoring the social media of all conscripts using an artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology to prevent leaks of information that could be of interest to a potential adversary, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
The new AI-based Morpheus system will automatically track all open accounts of military personnel, analyzing texts, photos and videos, Israeli military radio station Galei Zahal reported. It will check soldiers' posts for sensitive information such as locations of military bases, outposts, secret weapons and other, the report said. The system will refer cases to the information security department for review, if necessary, Galei Zahal reported. If there is a violation of security rules, the soldier will be automatically notified and asked to remove the post, the report added. The system is expected to be launched in December, according to the report. However, it will not track reserve military personnel who are civilians, as such monitoring is associated with legal difficulties, the radio station said. Earlier this week, Galei Zahal reported that for several years, members of Palestinian movement Hamas had been gathering information about the IDF through its soldiers' social media accounts. The attack on October 7, 2023, was orchestrated in part based on this intelligence, the report said.
IDF to Start Monitoring Soldiers' Social Media for Sensitive Information - Reports

14:27 GMT 26.11.2025
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will soon start monitoring the social media of all conscripts using an artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology to prevent leaks of information that could be of interest to a potential adversary, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
The new AI-based Morpheus system will automatically track all open accounts of military personnel, analyzing texts, photos and videos, Israeli military radio station Galei Zahal reported. It will check soldiers' posts for sensitive information such as locations of military bases, outposts, secret weapons and other, the report said.
The system will refer cases to the information security department for review, if necessary, Galei Zahal reported. If there is a violation of security rules, the soldier will be automatically notified and asked to remove the post, the report added.
The system is expected to be launched in December, according to the report. However, it will not track reserve military personnel who are civilians, as such monitoring is associated with legal difficulties, the radio station said.
Earlier this week, Galei Zahal reported that for several years, members of Palestinian movement Hamas had been gathering information about the IDF through its soldiers' social media accounts. The attack on October 7, 2023, was orchestrated in part based on this intelligence, the report said.
