Lukashenko Tells Putin Minsk Ready to Host Talks on Ukraine Again

Sputnik International

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Minsk was ready to host negotiations on Ukrainian settlement again.

"If you wish to return to Minsk again, we are always ready," Lukashenko was quoted by the Belta news agency as saying at the meeting with Putin in Bishkek. Minsk's position on the Ukrainian settlement is legally justified, since Belarus is Russia's ally, the Belarusian president added. Lukashenko also told Putin that they needed to consult with each other on some pressing issues.If Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes to visit Belarus again, Minsk is ready, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.If the United States is careful in its demands for a settlement in Ukraine, everything will be fine, Lukashenko said.

