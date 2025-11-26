International
Lukashenko Tells Putin Minsk Ready to Host Talks on Ukraine Again
Lukashenko Tells Putin Minsk Ready to Host Talks on Ukraine Again
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Minsk was ready to host negotiations on Ukrainian settlement again.
"If you wish to return to Minsk again, we are always ready," Lukashenko was quoted by the Belta news agency as saying at the meeting with Putin in Bishkek. Minsk's position on the Ukrainian settlement is legally justified, since Belarus is Russia's ally, the Belarusian president added. Lukashenko also told Putin that they needed to consult with each other on some pressing issues.If Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes to visit Belarus again, Minsk is ready, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.If the United States is careful in its demands for a settlement in Ukraine, everything will be fine, Lukashenko said.
Lukashenko Tells Putin Minsk Ready to Host Talks on Ukraine Again

14:23 GMT 26.11.2025
View of Minsk. (File)
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Minsk was ready to host negotiations on Ukrainian settlement again.
"If you wish to return to Minsk again, we are always ready," Lukashenko was quoted by the Belta news agency as saying at the meeting with Putin in Bishkek.
Minsk's position on the Ukrainian settlement is legally justified, since Belarus is Russia's ally, the Belarusian president added.
Lukashenko also told Putin that they needed to consult with each other on some pressing issues.
If Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes to visit Belarus again, Minsk is ready, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.
"If you wish to return to Minsk again, that would be appropriate. We are always ready," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Putin, commenting on the fact that the first contacts between Moscow and Kiev took place on Belarusian territory.
If the United States is careful in its demands for a settlement in Ukraine, everything will be fine, Lukashenko said.
"I hope everything will be fine, based on recent events. If the Americans act carefully, they will understand that this is a difficult issue and requires difficult decisions," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian President Valdimir Putin.
