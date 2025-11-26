https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/moving-in-one-direction-trump-predicts-further-russian-advances-1123172031.html

'Moving in One Direction': Trump Predicts Further Russian Advances

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, President Donald Trump said the situation in Ukraine is “just moving in one direction,” adding that territory discussed in peace talks “might be gotten by Russia anyway” in the coming months.

"Look, the way it’s going, if you look, it’s just moving in one direction. So eventually, that’s land that, over the next couple of months, might be gotten by Russia anyway," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Tuesday, on his way to Florida. Trump said negotiations are ongoing and described the territorial issue as “a long, complicated process.”

