https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/moving-in-one-direction-trump-predicts-further-russian-advances-1123172031.html
'Moving in One Direction': Trump Predicts Further Russian Advances
'Moving in One Direction': Trump Predicts Further Russian Advances
Sputnik International
Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, President Donald Trump said the situation in Ukraine is “just moving in one direction,” adding that territory discussed in peace talks “might be gotten by Russia anyway” in the coming months.
2025-11-26T04:56+0000
2025-11-26T04:56+0000
2025-11-26T04:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
russia
ukraine
air force one
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian crisis
proxy war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172123_0:10:3072:1738_1920x0_80_0_0_75b7e6d994124343cf69976c2b3dafd6.jpg
"Look, the way it’s going, if you look, it’s just moving in one direction. So eventually, that’s land that, over the next couple of months, might be gotten by Russia anyway," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Tuesday, on his way to Florida. Trump said negotiations are ongoing and described the territorial issue as “a long, complicated process.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/ukraine-faces-dire-situation-us-pushes-for-peace-deal-during-talks---reports-1123171679.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172123_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_863ee141624574709f8b14d4466027e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato proxy war, ukraine war, proxy war, donald trump, peace deal, peace settlement, peaceful resolution, russia-ukraine, russia-ukraine war, war of attrition
nato proxy war, ukraine war, proxy war, donald trump, peace deal, peace settlement, peaceful resolution, russia-ukraine, russia-ukraine war, war of attrition
'Moving in One Direction': Trump Predicts Further Russian Advances
Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, President Donald Trump said the situation in Ukraine is “just moving in one direction,” adding that territory discussed in peace talks “might be gotten by Russia anyway” in the coming months.
"Look, the way it’s going, if you look, it’s just moving in one direction. So eventually, that’s land that, over the next couple of months, might be gotten by Russia anyway," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Tuesday, on his way to Florida.
Trump said negotiations are ongoing
and described the territorial issue as “a long, complicated process.”