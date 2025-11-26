https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/rep-raskin-introduces-house-resolution-opposing-pardon-for-epsteins-associate-maxwell-1123176383.html
Rep. Raskin Introduces House Resolution Opposing Pardon for Epstein’s Associate Maxwell
Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin has introduced a House resolution opposing any pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted associate of late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, as stated in the bill’s text.
"Expressing the opposition of the House of Representatives to any grant of commutation, clemency, or pardon to federally convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who refuses to take responsibility for her crimes," the bill, introduced on Tuesday, read. The document states that Maxwell's 20-year sentence should not be commuted, as she has only served three years and four months and has yet to take responsibility or show remorse for her crimes. Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that President Donald Trump is neither discussing nor considering a pardon for Maxwell. On November 10, media reported that Maxwell was preparing to submit an application asking the Trump administration to commute her sentence after the Supreme Court refused to grant her appeal in October making Trump the only one who can significantly reduce her lengthy stay in prison. Maxwell, currently serving her 20-year prison term for her role in conspiring with Epstein to sexually exploit underage girls, is actively seeking to persuade the US Justice Department to accept her 2008 plea deal and secure her release from prison.
"Expressing the opposition of the House of Representatives to any grant of commutation, clemency, or pardon to federally convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who refuses to take responsibility for her crimes," the bill, introduced on Tuesday, read.
The document states that Maxwell's 20-year sentence should not be commuted, as she has only served three years and four months and has yet to take responsibility or show remorse for her crimes.
Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that President Donald Trump is neither discussing nor considering a pardon for Maxwell.
On November 10, media reported that Maxwell was preparing to submit an application asking the Trump administration
to commute her sentence after the Supreme Court refused to grant her appeal in October making Trump the only one who can significantly reduce her lengthy stay in prison.
Maxwell, currently serving her 20-year prison term for her role in conspiring with Epstein to sexually exploit underage girls, is actively seeking to persuade the US Justice Department to accept her 2008 plea deal and secure her release from prison.