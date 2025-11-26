https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/russia-did-not-discuss-uss-ukraine-plan-received-unofficially-with-anyone---kremlin-aide-1123174389.html

Russia Did Not Discuss US's Ukraine Plan Received Unofficially With Anyone - Kremlin Aide

Russia has not yet discussed the US's plan for Ukraine, which it received through unofficial channels, with anyone, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"The peace plan was not discussed in Abu Dhabi. The peace plan has not even been discussed in detail with anyone yet," Ushakov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster. A number of points in the US plan for Ukraine require serious analysis, the official said, noting that some aspects of the plan can be viewed positively, but many require expert discussion. The situation around the peace plan is rapidly developing, Ushakov added.Media reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source, that a Ukrainian delegation led by Ukrainian Defense Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) had been holding talks with both the Russian and the US sides in Abu Dhabi. Yury Ushakov said that he frequently speaks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, but does not comment on the content of these conversations.The essence of these conversations is confidential, the official said.When asked where US media got information about his telephone conversations, Ushakov said that he does not know, noting that "someone is leaking them," but not the Russian side.Ushakov also expressed surprise regarding the interest in his conversation with Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries."What about Dmitriev? I can talk to you, I can talk to anyone on the phone, and I can talk to Dmitriev as well, " Ushakov said.Representatives of the relevant services dealing with the Ukrainian issue participated in the negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, Ushakov said.Representatives of Russian and Ukrainian intelligence agencies meet periodically to discuss prisoner exchanges, the Kremlin aide added.The talks in Abu Dhabi did not touch upon the US's plan for Ukraine, Ushakov also said.The new US Special Representative for Ukraine met with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi, the Kremlin aide also said.Europeans are completely unnecessarily interfering in the US's plan for Ukraine, Yury Ushakov said.There has not been serious discussion between Russia and the United States about a plan for Ukraine yet, Ushakov said."Let me emphasize once again that there has not yet been a serious discussion between the teams of the two countries [Russia and the US]," Ushakov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, noting that contacts are ongoing.Moscow has seen the US peace plan for Ukraine, but has not yet received it officially, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.There are several versions of the plan, and some options can even be confusing, the Kremlin aide added.Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely receive US special envoy Steve Witkoff if he visits Moscow, Yury Ushakov said."If Witkoff comes, he will likely be received by the Russian president," Ushakov told reporters.Yury Ushakov said that leaks to the media about contacts regarding a settlement in Ukraine were unacceptable, as the issue under discussion is extremely serious.Some media leaks regarding telephone contacts are fake, the Kremlin aide said, adding that he would not comment on others.Ushakov also did not rule out that he would discuss with US special envoy Steve Witkoff the leak of their alleged conversation to the media.

