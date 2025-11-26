https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/top-eu-diplomat-calls-belgiums-concerns-over-use-of-frozen-russian-assets-legitimate-1123178080.html

Top EU Diplomat Calls Belgium's Concerns Over Use of Frozen Russian Assets 'Legitimate'

Belgium's concerns over the use of frozen Russian state assets to back a so-called "reparations loan" for Ukraine is legitimate, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday.

"Belgium is, you know, really representing Belgium's interest and voicing concerns which are very legitimate. I mean, these discussions have been very thorough, and they are voicing the worries that they have. And I think everybody around the table, you know, really listens in and tries to mitigate those risks," Kallas told reporters. The European Commission is trying to get EU countries to use the Russian Central Bank's assets to finance Ukraine's war effort. On November 8, Belgian news agency Belga reported that around 140 billion euros ($162 billion) in Russian money could be used as a so-called reparations loan, which Ukraine would only repay if it receives "compensation for material damage" from Russia. Belgium opposes the plan over fears of legal consequences. Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in Euroclear, a Belgium-based securities depository.

