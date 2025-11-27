Russia's Turn to The East Not Related to Events in Ukraine - Putin
© AP Photo / Vladimir VoroninRussian President Vladimir Putin applauds during a signing ceremony with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov at the Administrative complex Yntymak-Manas Ordo, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
© AP Photo / Vladimir Voronin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's turn to the East is not connected to the events in Ukraine, as Moscow has been paying more attention to this side of cooperation since the 2000s, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The point is not that we are making some kind of strategic U-turn in connection with the events in Ukraine. Since the 2000s, as I have said many times, we have really begun to pay more attention to this aspect of our interaction. Not because we have any problems with our European partners. No. This is because the economies of the countries of the East and the countries of the Great South are developing at a faster pace than the economies of Western countries," Putin said in an interview with Nomad TV editor-in-chief Natalia Krolevich.
The economy of the countries of the East and the Great South is developing at faster pace than that of the West, Putin added.
Putin also recalled the damage to the European Union from its refusal to cooperate with Russia in the energy sector and said that competitiveness in the bloc is declining and the German economy has been in recession for a third year.
"After the events in Ukraine, the Europeans themselves began to isolate themselves from us. In the energy sector, they have experienced the well-known result: competitiveness is declining, and the German economy has been in recession for the third year in a row," Putin said in the interview.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also said that he hopes for an end to the conflict in Ukraine, but if the goals of the special military operation are achieved
Vladimir Putin described the partners from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) operating in the Russian market as reliable and stable
Vladimir Putin said that if Europe suddenly decides to return to economic cooperation with Russia, Moscow is not against it and is ready to work with everyone, Putin added
Russia and Kyrgyzstan are considering ways to minimize sanctions restrictions, but they are not focusing on this and thinking about the future
Kyrgyzstan already receives oil and gas from Russia at the lowest prices, creating favorable conditions for the republic
Russia has been assisting Kyrgyzstan in its efforts to promote education in Russian and opening Russian-language schools in the country