Russia's Turn to The East Not Related to Events in Ukraine - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's turn to the East is not connected to the events in Ukraine, as Moscow has been paying more attention to this side of cooperation since the 2000s, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The economy of the countries of the East and the Great South is developing at faster pace than that of the West, Putin added. Putin also recalled the damage to the European Union from its refusal to cooperate with Russia in the energy sector and said that competitiveness in the bloc is declining and the German economy has been in recession for a third year.

