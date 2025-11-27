International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/sevastopol-resident-detained-over-plot-to-blow-up-300th-navy-anniversary-monument-1123182342.html
Sevastopol Resident Detained Over Plot to Blow Up 300th Navy Anniversary Monument
Sevastopol Resident Detained Over Plot to Blow Up 300th Navy Anniversary Monument
Sputnik International
Investigators established that the detained 57-year-old man, a native of Ukraine’s Vinnytsa region and a supporter of Ukrainian nationalist ideology, had been gathering information on Russian Defense Ministry facilities and on the aftermath of Ukrainian missile strikes in the region, the Russian Security Service stated.
2025-11-27T10:00+0000
2025-11-27T10:00+0000
russia
sevastopol
russian navy
ukraine
russian defense ministry
investigation
russian federal security service (fsb)
fsb
improvised explosive devices (ieds)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123182178_141:0:1688:870_1920x0_80_0_0_e8ca2476c0af900cd9cb3b4f947c04ee.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/russias-fsb-arrests-ukrainian-agent-for-plotting-railway-bridge-bombing-in-stavropol-1123042273.html
sevastopol
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sevastopol resident detained over plot to blow up 300th Navy Anniversary Monument
Sputnik International
Sevastopol resident detained over plot to blow up 300th Navy Anniversary Monument
2025-11-27T10:00+0000
true
PT0M50S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123182178_335:0:1495:870_1920x0_80_0_0_82d4bd08d25477d47de3ecbdcb18766e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sevastopol resident, russian defense ministry facilities, ukraine’s vinnytsa region, navy anniversary monument
sevastopol resident, russian defense ministry facilities, ukraine’s vinnytsa region, navy anniversary monument

Sevastopol Resident Detained Over Plot to Blow Up 300th Navy Anniversary Monument

10:00 GMT 27.11.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Investigators established that the detained 57-year-old man, a native of Ukraine’s Vinnytsa region and a supporter of Ukrainian nationalist ideology, had been gathering information on Russian Defense Ministry facilities and on the aftermath of Ukrainian missile strikes in the region, the Russian Security Service stated.
The criminal intended to pass this information to various pro-Ukrainian online resources
He planned to detonate a homemade explosive device near the memorial sign marking the 300th anniversary of the Russian Navy in Sevastopol. The man had studied instructions for assembling an IED, bought the necessary components, and built a radio-controlled fragmentation-high-explosive device based on a mixed explosive compound
During a search of his residence, the explosive device was seized
The suspect faces a possible sentence of up to life imprisonment
FSB Special Forces in Action - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2025
Russia
Russia's FSB Arrests Ukrainian Agent for Plotting Railway Bridge Bombing in Stavropol
31 October, 09:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала