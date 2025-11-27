https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/sevastopol-resident-detained-over-plot-to-blow-up-300th-navy-anniversary-monument-1123182342.html
Sevastopol Resident Detained Over Plot to Blow Up 300th Navy Anniversary Monument
Investigators established that the detained 57-year-old man, a native of Ukraine’s Vinnytsa region and a supporter of Ukrainian nationalist ideology, had been gathering information on Russian Defense Ministry facilities and on the aftermath of Ukrainian missile strikes in the region, the Russian Security Service stated.
The criminal intended to pass this information to various pro-Ukrainian online resources
He planned to detonate a homemade explosive device near the memorial sign marking the 300th anniversary of the Russian Navy in Sevastopol
. The man had studied instructions for assembling an IED, bought the necessary components, and built a radio-controlled fragmentation-high-explosive device based on a mixed explosive compound
During a search of his residence, the explosive device was seized
The suspect faces a possible sentence of up to life imprisonment