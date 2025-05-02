https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/russian-forces-repel-most-massive-group-attack-on-sevastopol-in-2025-1121967340.html
Russian Forces Repel Most Massive Group Attack on Sevastopol in 2025
The Russian air defense forces and the navy repelled over the night the most massive group attack on Sevastopol in this year, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Friday.
"I thank the air defense forces and our fleet, which repelled the most massive combined attack on Sevastopol this year last night," Razvozhayev said on Telegram. More than 50 drones were destroyed approaching to Sevastopol, as well as several marine drones in the water area, the governor said, adding that no facilities in the city or in the water area were damaged.
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense forces and the navy repelled over the night the most massive group attack on Sevastopol in this year, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Friday.
"I thank the air defense forces and our fleet, which repelled the most massive combined attack on Sevastopol this year last night," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.
More than 50 drones were destroyed
approaching to Sevastopol, as well as several marine drones in the water area, the governor said, adding that no facilities in the city or in the water area were damaged.
