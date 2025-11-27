Ukraine Loses Over 275 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Forces in Pokrovsk
10:24 GMT 27.11.2025 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 27.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 275 soldiers in battles with Russian troops in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past 24 hours, more than 275 servicepeople, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, and a pickup truck have been destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk direction," the ministry said in a statement.
Units of Russia's Yug battlegroup have taken control of the village of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Units of the Yug battlegroup took decisive action to liberate the village of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The liberation of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk region allows the Russian Armed Forces to strengthen their positions in the area for a subsequent advance towards the city of Slavyansk.
Russian forces repelled eight counterattacks aimed at breaking the encirclement north and north-west of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk)
Russian troops continue advancing in Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk)
Russian air and missile forces struck UAV storage and command sites, a satellite communication station, as well as energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Air defense superiority: five guided aerial bombs, eight US-produced HIMARS rockets, one long-range Neptune missile and 263 UAVs were shot down by Russian air defense systems over the past 24 hours
Ukrainian losses: around 1,355 troops killed or wounded