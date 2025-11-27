International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/ukraine-loses-over-275-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-forces-in-pokrovsk--1123182491.html
Ukraine Loses Over 275 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Forces in Pokrovsk
Ukraine Loses Over 275 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Forces in Pokrovsk
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 275 soldiers in battles with Russian troops in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2025-11-27T10:24+0000
2025-11-27T10:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donetsk
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121186680_0:99:3290:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_445fc69bd432efac9c80a136c1092dd9.jpg
Units of Russia's Yug battlegroup have taken control of the village of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.The liberation of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk region allows the Russian Armed Forces to strengthen their positions in the area for a subsequent advance towards the city of Slavyansk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/russias-new-high-precision-loitering-munitions-will-freeze-ukrainian-army-in-its-tracks-expert-1123175823.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121186680_280:0:3011:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7dbac19100de0cd12c8a6551a9ef7a78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, krasnoarmeysk, pokrovsk, donetsk people's republic, dpr
russia, ukraine, krasnoarmeysk, pokrovsk, donetsk people's republic, dpr

Ukraine Loses Over 275 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Forces in Pokrovsk

10:24 GMT 27.11.2025 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 27.11.2025)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 275 soldiers in battles with Russian troops in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past 24 hours, more than 275 servicepeople, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, and a pickup truck have been destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk direction," the ministry said in a statement.
Units of Russia's Yug battlegroup have taken control of the village of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Units of the Yug battlegroup took decisive action to liberate the village of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The liberation of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk region allows the Russian Armed Forces to strengthen their positions in the area for a subsequent advance towards the city of Slavyansk.
Russian forces repelled eight counterattacks aimed at breaking the encirclement north and north-west of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk)
Russian troops continue advancing in Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk)
Russian air and missile forces struck UAV storage and command sites, a satellite communication station, as well as energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Air defense superiority: five guided aerial bombs, eight US-produced HIMARS rockets, one long-range Neptune missile and 263 UAVs were shot down by Russian air defense systems over the past 24 hours
Ukrainian losses: around 1,355 troops killed or wounded
Combat work of a UAV crew on the Kupyansk sector of the front - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2025
Military
Russia’s New High-Precision Loitering Munitions Will Freeze Ukrainian Army in Its Tracks: Expert
Yesterday, 13:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала