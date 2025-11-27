https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/ukraine-loses-over-275-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-forces-in-pokrovsk--1123182491.html

Ukraine Loses Over 275 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Forces in Pokrovsk

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 275 soldiers in battles with Russian troops in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2025-11-27T10:24+0000

2025-11-27T10:24+0000

2025-11-27T10:26+0000

Units of Russia's Yug battlegroup have taken control of the village of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.The liberation of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk region allows the Russian Armed Forces to strengthen their positions in the area for a subsequent advance towards the city of Slavyansk.

