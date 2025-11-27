https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/we-agree-that-us-plan-for-ukraine-can-be-basis-for-future-agreements---putin-1123183876.html
Russia generally agrees that the US plan for the Ukrainian settlement could form the basis for future agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on... 27.11.2025, Sputnik International
13:36 GMT 27.11.2025 (Updated: 14:45 GMT 27.11.2025)
Russia generally agrees that the US plan for the Ukrainian settlement could form the basis for future agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
However, there is no draft agreement yet, as Russia was only presented with a list of issues that were proposed to be discussed and formulated in a final form, the Russian leader noted.
"We discussed this with the US negotiators before my visit... to Alaska. After that, this list of 28 points emerged. And, as I have already said, it was conveyed to us through certain channels. We reviewed it," Putin told reporters in Bishkek.
The 28-point list was divided into four parts during a meeting between US and Ukrainian negotiators in Geneva and then conveyed to Russia for review again, Putin said.
Speaking of the essence of the US peace plan, Putin said that it must be "translated into diplomatic language" and discussed in detail, as "every single word matters."
Putin stated that Russia had reviewed the initial US plan for settling the Ukrainian issue.
"In general, I have mentioned this many times before. Before my visit to the US, before the visit to Alaska, we discussed this with American negotiators. After that, the list of possible agreements consisting of 28 points emerged. And, as I have publicly announced, it was sent to us through certain channels. We reviewed it," Putin told journalists.
Putin said that there were no draft agreements on the Ukrainian issue
, but rather a list of questions that were proposed for discussion.
"Regarding the draft agreement. Well, there were no draft agreements. There was a set of issues that were proposed to be discussed and finalized," Putin told journalists in response to a related question.
Every point of the plan for Ukraine that was handed over to Moscow is key, Vladimir Putin said on.
"Each of the issues that are outlined in the lists of issues that have been submitted to us... Each of them is a key topic. Therefore, this requires serious consideration," Putin told reporters after his visit to Kyrgyzstan.