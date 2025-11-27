https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/witkoffs-visit-to-russia-still-on-track-no-reason-to-question-it---russian-foreign-ministry-1123180740.html

Witkoff's Visit to Russia Still on Track, No Reason to Question It - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The visit of US special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia is still on track, there is no reason to question it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

When asked if Russia expect Witkoff to bring the latest version of the US plan for a settlement in Ukraine to Moscow, the deputy foreign minister said that Russia will work with whatever Witkoff brings to Moscow. The deputy minister noted that this would not be the US Special Envoy’s first visit to Russia, and that everything that could and should be communicated on the matter has already been conveyed through the presidential aide and press secretary.On November 25, US President Donald Trump announced Witkoff’s upcoming visit to Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that the time for his own personal meeting with Putin and Zelensky has not yet come. According to Trump, Witkoff will meet with Putin next week.

