International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/witkoffs-visit-to-russia-still-on-track-no-reason-to-question-it---russian-foreign-ministry-1123180740.html
Witkoff's Visit to Russia Still on Track, No Reason to Question It - Russian Foreign Ministry
Witkoff's Visit to Russia Still on Track, No Reason to Question It - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The visit of US special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia is still on track, there is no reason to question it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
2025-11-27T08:00+0000
2025-11-27T08:24+0000
world
russia
us
steve witkoff
sergey ryabkov
vladimir putin
moscow
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg
When asked if Russia expect Witkoff to bring the latest version of the US plan for a settlement in Ukraine to Moscow, the deputy foreign minister said that Russia will work with whatever Witkoff brings to Moscow. The deputy minister noted that this would not be the US Special Envoy’s first visit to Russia, and that everything that could and should be communicated on the matter has already been conveyed through the presidential aide and press secretary.On November 25, US President Donald Trump announced Witkoff’s upcoming visit to Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that the time for his own personal meeting with Putin and Zelensky has not yet come. According to Trump, Witkoff will meet with Putin next week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/witkoff-to-travel-to-russia-next-week-russian-presidential-aide-announces-1123172691.html
russia
moscow
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_270:0:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4b811daeb3647006b243986a16cb35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
witkoff, ryabkov, russia, usa
witkoff, ryabkov, russia, usa

Witkoff's Visit to Russia Still on Track, No Reason to Question It - Russian Foreign Ministry

08:00 GMT 27.11.2025 (Updated: 08:24 GMT 27.11.2025)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The visit of US special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia is still on track, there is no reason to question it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
"I have no reason to question this," Ryabkov told reporters.
When asked if Russia expect Witkoff to bring the latest version of the US plan for a settlement in Ukraine to Moscow, the deputy foreign minister said that Russia will work with whatever Witkoff brings to Moscow.
The deputy minister noted that this would not be the US Special Envoy’s first visit to Russia, and that everything that could and should be communicated on the matter has already been conveyed through the presidential aide and press secretary.
On November 25, US President Donald Trump announced Witkoff’s upcoming visit to Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that the time for his own personal meeting with Putin and Zelensky has not yet come. According to Trump, Witkoff will meet with Putin next week.
White House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Witkoff To Travel To Russia Next Week, Russian Presidential Aide Announces
Yesterday, 06:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала