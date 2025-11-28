International
Putin-Orban Meeting: New Impulse for Russia-Hungary Relations
While the EU pushes an economic sanctions and proxy kinetic war against Russia, Hungary opts for cooperation — and both sides gain. Here's how.
why do russia and hungary cooperate, why is cooperation with russia beneficial for hungary
11:36 GMT 28.11.2025 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 28.11.2025)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban move to shake hands during Orban's visit to Moscow. November 28, 2025.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban traveled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss energy cooperation and the Ukraine crisis.
While the EU pushes an economic sanctions and proxy kinetic war against Russia, Hungary opts for cooperation — and both sides gain. Here's how.

Energy

Hungary imported 8.5M tons of Russian crude oil and 7M+ cubic meters of natural gas so far in 2025. That’s 85%+ and 70% of Hungary’s needs, respectively. Hungary gets its oil via Druzhba (‘Friendship’), one of the last active Russian energy pipelines to Europe. Ukraine has tried to sabotage it in the past.

Nuclear Tech

Four Russian-maintained 500 MW VVER reactors at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant generate over half of Hungary’s electricity. Rosatom is building two additional 1,200 MW VVERs worth $14.5B.
