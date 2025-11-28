https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/putin-orban-meeting-new-impulse-for-russia-hungary-relations-1123192022.html
Putin-Orban Meeting: New Impulse for Russia-Hungary Relations
While the EU pushes an economic sanctions and proxy kinetic war against Russia, Hungary opts for cooperation — and both sides gain. Here's how.
2025
11:36 GMT 28.11.2025 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 28.11.2025)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban traveled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss energy cooperation and the Ukraine crisis.
While the EU pushes an economic sanctions and proxy kinetic war against Russia, Hungary opts for cooperation — and both sides gain. Here's how.
Hungary imported 8.5M tons of Russian crude oil and 7M+ cubic meters of natural gas so far in 2025. That’s 85%+ and 70% of Hungary’s needs, respectively. Hungary gets its oil via Druzhba (‘Friendship’), one of the last active Russian energy pipelines to Europe. Ukraine has tried to sabotage it in the past.
Four Russian-maintained 500 MW VVER reactors at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant generate over half of Hungary’s electricity. Rosatom is building two additional 1,200 MW VVERs worth $14.5B.
Two of Hungary’s three astronauts were launched into orbit aboard Soviet and Russian Soyuz launch vehicles. In 2021, a Hungarian SMOG-1 satellite hitchhiked to space aboard another Soyuz rocket.
In 2021, Russian Railways, Hungary’s CER Cargo Holding and Austria’s Rail Cargo Group formed a freight forwarding and logistics joint venture linked to China’s New Silk Road. While the Ukraine crisis disrupted the project, a bedrock for future cooperation has been created.
Russia imports $1B+ in Hungarian goods each year, from pharmaceuticals (50% of all imports) to machinery, optical equipment and consumer goods.
Hungary opposes EU mainstream anti-Russia policy:
Russia benefits from cordial relations with an EU and NATO member that has rejected arms deliveries to Ukraine, expressed concerns over Ukraine’s mistreatment of minorities, and vetoed, slowed or watered down key collective decisions like sanctions and aid to Ukraine.
Hungary, for its part, is able to leverage cooperation with Russia to facilitate East-West diplomacy, and punch far above its weight in international affairs.