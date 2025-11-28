https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/putin-orban-meeting-new-impulse-for-russia-hungary-relations-1123192022.html

Putin-Orban Meeting: New Impulse for Russia-Hungary Relations

While the EU pushes an economic sanctions and proxy kinetic war against Russia, Hungary opts for cooperation — and both sides gain. Here's how.

While the EU pushes an economic sanctions and proxy kinetic war against Russia, Hungary opts for cooperation — and both sides gain. Here's how.EnergyHungary imported 8.5M tons of Russian crude oil and 7M+ cubic meters of natural gas so far in 2025. That’s 85%+ and 70% of Hungary’s needs, respectively. Hungary gets its oil via Druzhba (‘Friendship’), one of the last active Russian energy pipelines to Europe. Ukraine has tried to sabotage it in the past.Nuclear TechFour Russian-maintained 500 MW VVER reactors at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant generate over half of Hungary’s electricity. Rosatom is building two additional 1,200 MW VVERs worth $14.5B.SpaceTwo of Hungary’s three astronauts were launched into orbit aboard Soviet and Russian Soyuz launch vehicles. In 2021, a Hungarian SMOG-1 satellite hitchhiked to space aboard another Soyuz rocket.InfrastructureIn 2021, Russian Railways, Hungary’s CER Cargo Holding and Austria’s Rail Cargo Group formed a freight forwarding and logistics joint venture linked to China’s New Silk Road. While the Ukraine crisis disrupted the project, a bedrock for future cooperation has been created.TradeRussia imports $1B+ in Hungarian goods each year, from pharmaceuticals (50% of all imports) to machinery, optical equipment and consumer goods.Hungary opposes EU mainstream anti-Russia policy:

