Putin to Pay State Visit to India on December 4-5
Putin to Pay State Visit to India on December 4-5
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5," the Kremlin said in a statement.Following Putin's talks, a joint statement will be adopted and a number of bilateral documents will be signed, the statement read.
Putin to Pay State Visit to India on December 4-5

07:11 GMT 28.11.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Following Putin's talks, a joint statement will be adopted and a number of bilateral documents will be signed, the statement read.
