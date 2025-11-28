https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/putin-to-pay-state-visit-to-india-on-december-4-5-1123187865.html

Putin to Pay State Visit to India on December 4-5

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5," the Kremlin said in a statement.Following Putin's talks, a joint statement will be adopted and a number of bilateral documents will be signed, the statement read.

russia

