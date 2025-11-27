https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/pentagon-chief-vows-to-hunt-and-kill-narco-terrorists-trafficking-drugs-to-us-1123179298.html

Pentagon Chief Vows to Hunt and Kill 'Narco-Terrorists' Trafficking Drugs to US

Pentagon Chief Vows to Hunt and Kill 'Narco-Terrorists' Trafficking Drugs to US

Sputnik International

The United States has everything it needs to find and will kill every "narco-terrorist" attempting to traffic in drugs to its territory, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told reporters.

2025-11-27T05:10+0000

2025-11-27T05:10+0000

2025-11-27T05:10+0000

americas

us

peter hegseth

dominican republic

venezuela

pentagon

us navy

us war machine

us warships

aggressive policy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123179418_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7b9ab96f7bff9450f5d81a4b823b739.jpg

“If you're a narco-terrorist who wants to bring drugs to the United States of America, we will find you, we will fix you, and we will finish you, because we have all the rights in the world. We got lots of attorneys and lots of intel analysts. We know exactly who we're targeting and why. If you're involved in that conduct, we will kill you,” Hegseth said on Wednesday while speaking to reporters in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Earlier on Wednesday, Hegseth arrived in the Dominican Republic to meet with President Luis Abinader, Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernandez Onofre, and cabinet officials for discussions related to strengthening the defense relationship between the countries, according to the Pentagon. Following the meetings, Hegseth told reporters that he had very productive discussions with Abinader and Onofre, who confirmed their commitment to fighting drug cartels in the region. In recent months, the United States has significantly bolstered its military presence in the Caribbean, citing the fight against drug trafficking as the primary rationale. Media reports indicate that approximately one-third of the US Navy has been stationed in the region. In September and October, it repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. In late September, NBC reported that the US military was working on options for targeting "drug traffickers" inside Venezuela.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/maduro-blasts-us-over-trying-to-justify-war-for-venezuelas-oil-wealth-1123047528.html

americas

dominican republic

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

drug trafficking, drugs, hegseth, narco-terrorirsts, us aggression, us strikes, us-venezuela war