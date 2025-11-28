https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/kremlin-on-searches-in-yermaks-house-corruption-scandal-in-ukraine-growing-1123192362.html
Kremlin on Sweeping Raids Against Yermak: ‘Graft Scandal Widening’ as Ukraine Deteriorates
Sputnik International
The corruption scandal in Ukraine is growing and the situation in the country will be very difficult, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"This means that a political scandal - a corruption scandal - is widening in Ukraine," Peskov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin. The situation, given the mounting graft scandal shaking up Ukraine, will be very difficult, the Kremlin press secretary said. Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) confirmed that it was conducting searches of the office of Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, as part of a deepening corruption probe targeting senior officials.
11:32 GMT 28.11.2025 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 28.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The corruption scandal in Ukraine is widening and the country's predicament will be very difficult, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"This means that a political scandal - a corruption scandal - is widening in Ukraine," Peskov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.
The situation, given the mounting graft scandal shaking up Ukraine, will be very difficult, the Kremlin press secretary said.
"The corruption scandal, which, in fact, is now shaking the political system of this country in all directions," Peskov said, adding that severe political fallout awaits the authorities in Kiev due to the corruption scandal, but it is impossible to predict what these consequences will be.
Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau
(NABU) confirmed that it was conducting searches of the office of Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, as part of a deepening corruption probe targeting senior officials.