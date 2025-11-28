https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/kremlin-on-searches-in-yermaks-house-corruption-scandal-in-ukraine-growing-1123192362.html

Kremlin on Sweeping Raids Against Yermak: ‘Graft Scandal Widening’ as Ukraine Deteriorates

Kremlin on Sweeping Raids Against Yermak: ‘Graft Scandal Widening’ as Ukraine Deteriorates

Sputnik International

The corruption scandal in Ukraine is growing and the situation in the country will be very difficult, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2025-11-28T11:32+0000

2025-11-28T11:32+0000

2025-11-28T14:18+0000

world

dmitry peskov

ukraine

yermak

corruption

corrupt officials

corruption scandal

corruption probe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123192203_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f98de656b8d705b50d600f8f7691ea3.jpg

"This means that a political scandal - a corruption scandal - is widening in Ukraine," Peskov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin. The situation, given the mounting graft scandal shaking up Ukraine, will be very difficult, the Kremlin press secretary said. Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) confirmed that it was conducting searches of the office of Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, as part of a deepening corruption probe targeting senior officials.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/ukraines-anti-corruption-watchdog-raids-zelenskys-chief-of-staff-yermak-1123189542.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

searches in yermak's house, corruption scandal in ukraine, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, situation in the country will be very difficult