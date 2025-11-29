https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/ukraine-should-become-buffer-state-between-russia-nato-after-conflict---orban-1123199224.html
Ukraine Should Become 'Buffer State' Between Russia, NATO After Conflict - Orban
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the only long-term solution for Ukraine is to be a "buffer state" between Russia and NATO.
Russia and NATO must agree on the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces that are allowed to operate in the buffer zone, and both would have to guarantee that "no one will subjugate this buffer state to their power," Orban added. On Friday, Orban said that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been successful, as the meeting earlier in the day had secured Hungary's energy supply. The talks in the Kremlin lasted for almost four hours.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the only long-term solution for Ukraine is to be a "buffer state" between Russia and NATO.
"The only possible long-term solution is for the post-war order to be founded on the underlying principle that Ukraine becomes the buffer state that it once was. Russia retains the territory agreed upon at an international peace conference, and everything to the west of this line - all the way to NATO's eastern border - comprises the territory of Ukraine, which will once again become a buffer state," Orban told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Friday.
Russia and NATO must agree on the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces that are allowed to operate in the buffer zone, and both would have to guarantee that "no one will subjugate this buffer state to their power," Orban added.
"This is a matter for discussion, and international law provides the tools to create such a system of guarantees," he said.
On Friday, Orban said that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
had been successful, as the meeting earlier in the day had secured Hungary's energy supply. The talks in the Kremlin lasted for almost four hours.