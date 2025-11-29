https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/ukraine-should-become-buffer-state-between-russia-nato-after-conflict---orban-1123199224.html

Ukraine Should Become 'Buffer State' Between Russia, NATO After Conflict - Orban

Ukraine Should Become 'Buffer State' Between Russia, NATO After Conflict - Orban

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the only long-term solution for Ukraine is to be a "buffer state" between Russia and NATO.

Russia and NATO must agree on the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces that are allowed to operate in the buffer zone, and both would have to guarantee that "no one will subjugate this buffer state to their power," Orban added. On Friday, Orban said that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been successful, as the meeting earlier in the day had secured Hungary's energy supply. The talks in the Kremlin lasted for almost four hours.

