Global Arms Sales Hit Record $679B in 2024 — SIPRI
The combined revenue of the world's largest arms manufacturers reached a record $679 billion in 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said.
"Revenues from sales of arms and military services by the 100 largest arms-producing companies rose by 5.9 per cent in 2024, reaching a record $679 billion, " the study states. SIPRI notes that between 2015 and 2024, the revenue of the Top 100 defense companies grew by 26%. Thirty of the 39 US companies in the ranking reported revenue increases, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics. However, SIPRI emphasizes that US firms are experiencing widespread delays and budget misses, including in the F-35 fighter jet program.
03:18 GMT 01.12.2025 (Updated: 03:58 GMT 01.12.2025)
The combined revenue of the world's largest arms manufacturers reached a record $679 billion in 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said.
"Revenues from sales of arms and military services by the 100 largest arms-producing companies rose by 5.9 per cent in 2024, reaching a record $679 billion, " the study states.
SIPRI notes that between 2015 and 2024, the revenue of the Top 100 defense companies grew by 26%.
Thirty of the 39 US companies in the ranking reported revenue increases, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics. However, SIPRI emphasizes that US firms are experiencing widespread delays and budget misses, including in the F-35 fighter jet program.