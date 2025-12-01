International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/natos-threats-to-be-more-aggressive-betray-blocs-belligerent-nature-1123205990.html
NATO’s Threats to Be ‘More Aggressive’ Betray Bloc's ‘Belligerent’ Nature
NATO’s Threats to Be ‘More Aggressive’ Betray Bloc's ‘Belligerent’ Nature
Sputnik International
NATO military committee chairman Giuseppe Cavo Dragone has called on the alliance to be "more aggressive" against what he says are 'Russian' hybrid threats, from cyberattacks and sabotage to airspace violations. Moscow slammed the remarks as a "deliberate attempt to undermine efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."
2025-12-01T14:21+0000
2025-12-01T14:21+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
nato
rhetoric
aggression
nato aggression
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117096302_0:78:3365:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_060faf97dc96a22ea628c7f3234695c3.jpg
European NATO allies’ “own leaders” created the “Russian threat” narrative “by their own escalation toward Russia, both in words and deeds,” Mikael Waltersson, a former Swedish Armed Forces officer-turned leading independent European military analyst, told Sputnik.Few “sincerely believe that Russia has any actual plans to invade Europe,” the observer emphasized.NATO’s problem is that it lost its purpose after the Cold War, turning to so-called “humanitarian interventions” to “repaint Western expansionism as something inherently good,” and expanding eastward in a manner “that was very hostile to Russia,” he added.“Many in the West probably saw this as a way to eternally push Russia back and make large traditionally Russian territories part of the West. Ukraine might also have been a stepping stone for a potential attempt of regime change in Russia…This growing tension exploded in Ukraine, and made many within NATO very happy, since NATO once again had an alleged threat to unite against,” Waltersson explained.Creating conflict situations and defending military action by NATO while painting similar actions by others as “evil and against the rules-based international order” is “a flagrant example of hypocrisy,” Waltersson summed up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/nato-preparing-its-population-for-war-with-russia---russian-envoy-to-belgium-1123187532.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/nato-door-slams-shut-bilateral-talks-in-us-explored-barring-ukraine-from-alliance--report-1123204444.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117096302_318:0:3049:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98b7bf952d3e49b3ea02e27fcd97591c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
who's the aggressor nato or russia, will russia attack nato
who's the aggressor nato or russia, will russia attack nato

NATO’s Threats to Be ‘More Aggressive’ Betray Bloc's ‘Belligerent’ Nature

14:21 GMT 01.12.2025
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisСолдаты немецкого Бундесвера во время военных учений НАТО в Вильнюсе
Солдаты немецкого Бундесвера во время военных учений НАТО в Вильнюсе - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2025
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
NATO military committee chairman Giuseppe Cavo Dragone has called on the alliance to be "more aggressive" against what he says are 'Russian' hybrid threats, from cyberattacks and sabotage to airspace violations. Moscow slammed the remarks as a "deliberate attempt to undermine efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."
European NATO allies’ “own leaders” created the “Russian threat” narrative “by their own escalation toward Russia, both in words and deeds,” Mikael Waltersson, a former Swedish Armed Forces officer-turned leading independent European military analyst, told Sputnik.
Few “sincerely believe that Russia has any actual plans to invade Europe,” the observer emphasized.

NATO and European leaders would do well to “tone down their belligerent language,” or even better, “stopped trying to steal Russian assets and started working on a peace plan for Ukraine and a long-term security solution for Europe that…take into account Russia’s legitimate security concerns,” Waltersson suggested.

The NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, Belgium - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2025
World
NATO Scaremongering EU Populace on 'War With Russia,' Says Russian Envoy to Belgium
28 November, 06:46 GMT
NATO’s problem is that it lost its purpose after the Cold War, turning to so-called “humanitarian interventions” to “repaint Western expansionism as something inherently good,” and expanding eastward in a manner “that was very hostile to Russia,” he added.
“Many in the West probably saw this as a way to eternally push Russia back and make large traditionally Russian territories part of the West. Ukraine might also have been a stepping stone for a potential attempt of regime change in Russia…This growing tension exploded in Ukraine, and made many within NATO very happy, since NATO once again had an alleged threat to unite against,” Waltersson explained.
However, “the majority of the world sees Western hypocrisy for what it is, namely a Manichean worldview that sees everything the West does as good and everything that others do is evil.”
Creating conflict situations and defending military action by NATO while painting similar actions by others as “evil and against the rules-based international order” is “a flagrant example of hypocrisy,” Waltersson summed up.
Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, and Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Ukrainian officials Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
NATO Door Slams Shut? Bilateral Talks in US Explored ‘Barring’ Ukraine From Alliance – Report
06:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала