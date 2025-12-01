https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/nato-door-slams-shut-bilateral-talks-in-us-explored-barring-ukraine-from-alliance--report-1123204444.html
NATO Door Slams Shut? Bilateral Talks in US Explored ‘Barring’ Ukraine From Alliance – Report
Talks in US, Florida, explored ‘barring’ Ukraine from alliance, reports CNN.
A possible scenario was discussed at the bilateral talks in which Ukraine would effectively be "barred from joining NATO via arrangements that would have to be negotiated directly between NATO member states and Russia," says the outlet.

"Ukraine will not be pushed to officially, in the legal sense, reject this aspiration… But if the United States has something to agree upon with Russia bilaterally, or if Russia wants to receive some assurances from NATO multilaterally, then this is not engaging Ukraine in the decision-making process," an insider told the publication.

On the other aspect of the peace plan—for Ukraine to surrender territory in the Donbass—discussions are also "progressing," claimed the source, but refused to reveal any specific options, saying the issue is "too sensitive." The talks involving US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were a "step forward" and "built on progress in Geneva," notes the report. Steve Witkoff is to travel to Russia for a meeting with the Russian side this week.
The US-Ukraine talks in Florida were “very focused, and the most problematic aspects of the peace proposals were discussed in detail,” reports CNN.
A possible scenario was discussed at the bilateral talks
in which Ukraine would effectively be “barred from joining NATO via arrangements that would have to be negotiated directly between NATO member states and Russia,” says the outlet.
“Ukraine will not be pushed to officially, in the legal sense, reject this aspiration… But if the United States has something to agree upon with Russia bilaterally, or if Russia wants to receive some assurances from NATO multilaterally, then this is not engaging Ukraine in the decision-making process,” an insider told the publication.
On the other aspect of the peace plan—for Ukraine to surrender territory in the Donbass
—discussions are also "progressing," claimed the source, but refused to reveal any specific options, saying the issue is “too sensitive.”
The talks involving US Secretary of State Marco Rubi
o, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were a “step forward” and “built on progress in Geneva,” notes the report.
Steve Witkoff is to travel to Russia for a meeting with the Russian side this week.