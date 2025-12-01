International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/nato-door-slams-shut-bilateral-talks-in-us-explored-barring-ukraine-from-alliance--report-1123204444.html
NATO Door Slams Shut? Bilateral Talks in US Explored ‘Barring’ Ukraine From Alliance – Report
NATO Door Slams Shut? Bilateral Talks in US Explored ‘Barring’ Ukraine From Alliance – Report
Sputnik International
Talks in US, Florida, explored ‘barring’ Ukraine from alliance, reports CNN.
2025-12-01T06:53+0000
2025-12-01T06:53+0000
us
ukraine
nato
russia
marco rubio
donbass
steve witkoff
ukraine crisis
peace deal
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/01/1123204269_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7af4ac128365117493cf8ed9c2482109.jpg
A possible scenario was discussed at the bilateral talks in which Ukraine would effectively be “barred from joining NATO via arrangements that would have to be negotiated directly between NATO member states and Russia,” says the outlet.On the other aspect of the peace plan—for Ukraine to surrender territory in the Donbass—discussions are also "progressing," claimed the source, but refused to reveal any specific options, saying the issue is “too sensitive.” The talks involving US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were a “step forward” and “built on progress in Geneva,” notes the report. Steve Witkoff is to travel to Russia for a meeting with the Russian side this week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/zelensky-faces-new-round-of-us-pressure-in-bilateral-talks---reports-1123200380.html
ukraine
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/01/1123204269_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e7ba0e89f21fbcc56b7ca44f854395e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
talks in us, florida, explored ‘barring’ ukraine from alliance, trump's peace plan for ukraine, us-ukraine talks on peace deal
talks in us, florida, explored ‘barring’ ukraine from alliance, trump's peace plan for ukraine, us-ukraine talks on peace deal

NATO Door Slams Shut? Bilateral Talks in US Explored ‘Barring’ Ukraine From Alliance – Report

06:53 GMT 01.12.2025
© AP Photo / Terry RennaSpecial Envoy Steve Witkoff, left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, and Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Ukrainian officials Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Hallandale Beach, Fla.
Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, and Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Ukrainian officials Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2025
© AP Photo / Terry Renna
Subscribe
The US-Ukraine talks in Florida were “very focused, and the most problematic aspects of the peace proposals were discussed in detail,” reports CNN.
A possible scenario was discussed at the bilateral talks in which Ukraine would effectively be “barred from joining NATO via arrangements that would have to be negotiated directly between NATO member states and Russia,” says the outlet.
“Ukraine will not be pushed to officially, in the legal sense, reject this aspiration… But if the United States has something to agree upon with Russia bilaterally, or if Russia wants to receive some assurances from NATO multilaterally, then this is not engaging Ukraine in the decision-making process,” an insider told the publication.
On the other aspect of the peace plan—for Ukraine to surrender territory in the Donbass—discussions are also "progressing," claimed the source, but refused to reveal any specific options, saying the issue is “too sensitive.”
The talks involving US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were a “step forward” and “built on progress in Geneva,” notes the report.
Steve Witkoff is to travel to Russia for a meeting with the Russian side this week.
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, after meeting with President Donald Trump and European leaders Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2025
World
Zelensky Faces New Round of US Pressure in Bilateral Talks - Reports
Yesterday, 05:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала