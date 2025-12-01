https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/nato-door-slams-shut-bilateral-talks-in-us-explored-barring-ukraine-from-alliance--report-1123204444.html

NATO Door Slams Shut? Bilateral Talks in US Explored ‘Barring’ Ukraine From Alliance – Report

Talks in US, Florida, explored ‘barring’ Ukraine from alliance, reports CNN.

A possible scenario was discussed at the bilateral talks in which Ukraine would effectively be “barred from joining NATO via arrangements that would have to be negotiated directly between NATO member states and Russia,” says the outlet.On the other aspect of the peace plan—for Ukraine to surrender territory in the Donbass—discussions are also "progressing," claimed the source, but refused to reveal any specific options, saying the issue is “too sensitive.” The talks involving US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were a “step forward” and “built on progress in Geneva,” notes the report. Steve Witkoff is to travel to Russia for a meeting with the Russian side this week.

