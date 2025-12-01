https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/resumption-of-russia-us-cybersecurity-cooperation-depends-on-washington---moscow-1123207662.html
Resumption of Russia-US Cybersecurity Cooperation Depends on Washington - Moscow
MOSCOW, December 1 (Sputnik) - Cooperation in the area is possible if Washington has an appropriate attitude to the matter, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov says.
The situation in field of international cybersecurity is of increasing concern, as the West is trying to impose its own rules, Khramov added.The US unilaterally terminated cooperation with Russia in February 2022, withdrawing from talks on the matter and closing the communication channel created after the Putin-Biden summit in Geneva in 2021. Even before the collapse of ties, the Biden White House accused Russia of 'stonewalling' on cyber crime, and 'exploring' cyberattacks against the US. Moscow rejected the charges.The Trump administration paused some US cyber activities against in Russia in the spring amid the Ukraine peace push.
"The resumption of cooperation with the United States in this area and further cooperation are possible if Washington has the appropriate attitude based on the implementation of the provisions of the current Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between Russia and the United States of America dated June 17, 1999," Khramov told Russia's Kommersant newspaper.
The situation in field of international cybersecurity is of increasing concern, as the West is trying to impose its own rules, Khramov added.
The US unilaterally terminated cooperation with Russia in February 2022, withdrawing from talks on the matter and closing the communication channel created after the Putin-Biden summit in Geneva in 2021. Even before the collapse of ties, the Biden White House accused Russia of 'stonewalling' on cyber crime, and 'exploring' cyberattacks against the US. Moscow rejected the charges.
The Trump administration paused some US cyber activities against in Russia in the spring amid the Ukraine peace push.