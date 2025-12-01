https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/russian-us-contacts-to-take-place-in-moscow-on-december-2---kremlin-1123205073.html

Russian-US Contacts to Take Place in Moscow on December 2 - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Earlier US President Donald Trump said that his special envoy Steve Witkoff planned to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled for the afternoon of December 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."No, in the afternoon," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Putin and Witkoff were planning a meeting in the first half of the day on Tuesday.The Kremlin will also show footage of the start of the meeting, the official said, adding that a statement to the media following the meeting is not excluded.Speaking about the future US policy toward Russia, Peskov noted that it is too early to make any forecasts.Commenting on the Ukraine peace process, Peskov said that Russia is interested in the success of the settlement and will not conduct any discussions through the media."We have already said that for the process to be successful — and we are interested in success — we do not intend to conduct these [discussions] in the megaphone mode. We do not intend to conduct any discussions through the media," Peskov said.Practice will tell whether Andriy Yermak's dismissal from the post of the head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office would impact the Ukraine negotiations, Peskov stressed.The attack on tankers in Turkish territorial waters reveals the nature of Kiev, Kremlin spokesman added.On Monday, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian intelligence services, that Kiev confirmed it was behind the naval drone attacks on two tankers off the coast of Turkey last week."This is an attack on the safety and property of the owners of these vessels, so it once again reveals the nature of the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters.Ukrainian drone attacks on critical infrastructure facilities are an ongoing practice, and Russian agencies are responsible for ensuring security, Dmitry Peskov also said."Ukrainian drone attacks on critical infrastructure are an ongoing practice. Our relevant department is ensuring security and taking the necessary measures, but there are also instances when, for one reason or another, political infrastructure is damaged," Peskov told reporters.The attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure is an outrageous incident, as it concerns a facility with international participation, Peskov stated."In this case, of course, it is an outrageous case, because we are talking, as you rightly said, about a facility of international significance and international participation," Peskov told reporters.

