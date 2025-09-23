https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/russia-launches-massive-strike-on-ukrainian-forces-in-odessa-region-in-response-to-crimea-attack-1122838830.html

Russia Launches Massive Strike on Ukrainian Forces in Odessa Region in Response to Crimea Attack

Russian troops carried out a coordinated strike against Ukrainian forces in retaliation for a terrorist attack on civilian targets in Crimea, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The strike targeted temporary positions of Ukrainian Special Operations forces and foreign mercenaries from the "Prizrak" unit of Ukraine’s GUR in the areas of Tatarbunary and Rasseyka in Odessa region, who were reportedly preparing and carrying out the terrorist attack, the Ministry said."A strike was also carried out on the workshops of the Motor Sich enterprise of the Ukrainian defense industry complex, where the assembly of attack drones used by the criminal Kiev regime for strikes on Russian territory was carried out," the ministry added.On September 21, Ukraine carried out a deliberate terrorist attack on civilian targets in Crimea, with the Ukrainian armed forces struck a resort area with no military facilities, using drones equipped with high-explosive warheads, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 580 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 250 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug.At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.The Russian armed forces have also struck two Patriot air defense missile launchers and military airfield infrastructure, the ministry added.

