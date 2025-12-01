https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/ukrainian-court-arrests-zelenskys-business-associate-mindich-in-absentia---reports-1123206907.html

Ukrainian Court Arrests Zelensky's Business Associate Mindich in Absentia - Reports

Mindich, the co-owner of Zelensky co-founded production company Kvartal 95, fled Ukraine for Israel last month as anti-corruption investigators closed in on a $100 million corruption scheme involving skimming vast sums of money from energy-related construction projects.

A court in Ukraine has arrested Timur Mindich in absentia, Ukrainian media reported Monday. Investigators suspect Mindich to have been the leader of a group that received and laundered money through corruption schemes in the energy sector, the reports said.A high-profile corruption scandal erupted in Ukraine in November after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) exposed a graft scheme in the energy sector that involved Mindich, other Zelensky associates and leading energy sector figures.On November 11, NABU pressed charges against seven members of an alleged criminal ring behind the energy-related corruption scheme, including Mindich. On November 13, Zelensky imposed sanctions on Mindich and his chief financier, high-profile businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman.The scandal has shaken the Zelensky regime to its core and embarrassed even his most vocal backers in the West amid fears that aid to Ukraine would be stolen.Zelensky fired his closest ally and top advisor Andriy Yermak last week amid the graft probe. Yermak is alleged to have helped coordinate the corrupt scheme.

