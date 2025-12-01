International
US-Ukraine Negotiations Mainly Focused on Territorial Issue - Reports
US-Ukraine Negotiations Mainly Focused on Territorial Issue - Reports
Sputnik International
The negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Florida were almost entirely focused on where the de facto border with Russia would be drawn under a peace deal, the Axios portal reported on Monday, citing two Ukrainian officials.
On Sunday, US-Ukraine negotiations took place in Florida. The US delegation was headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the Ukrainian delegation was led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov. The report said the US side hoped to make progress on the territorial issue, which US special envoy Steve Witkoff could then present to Russian President Vladimir Putin. After roughly an hour in a larger group, the meeting narrowed to three officials from each side, and the line of demarcation for controlled territories was virtually the only topic of discussion, the portal reported.
Axios reported that Washington was represented by Rubio, Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner during small format talks, while Kiev was represented by Umerov, Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Andriy Ignatov, and Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky. After the negotiations, Umerov held a one-on-one meeting with Witkoff, after which he called Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky to report on the meeting's results. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Sunday that Witkoff would come to Russia at the beginning of the week, ahead of the Russian leader's visit to India. Later, US President Donald Trump also confirmed this, stating that Witkoff plans to meet with Putin in the coming days. Since mid-November, the United States has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine and sent negotiators to Geneva on Sunday for talks. News outlets reported that the original 28-point peace plan was subsequently revised down to 19 points, eliminating some of the initial proposals, such as downsizing the Ukrainian armed forces, reducing US military aid and banning foreign military presence in Ukraine, as well as the recognition of Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories. On November 21, Putin said that Trump's new peace plan could form the basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Florida were almost entirely focused on where the de facto border with Russia would be drawn under a peace deal, the Axios portal reported on Monday, citing two Ukrainian officials.
On Sunday, US-Ukraine negotiations took place in Florida. The US delegation was headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the Ukrainian delegation was led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov.
The report said the US side hoped to make progress on the territorial issue, which US special envoy Steve Witkoff could then present to Russian President Vladimir Putin. After roughly an hour in a larger group, the meeting narrowed to three officials from each side, and the line of demarcation for controlled territories was virtually the only topic of discussion, the portal reported.
Axios reported that Washington was represented by Rubio, Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner during small format talks, while Kiev was represented by Umerov, Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Andriy Ignatov, and Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky. After the negotiations, Umerov held a one-on-one meeting with Witkoff, after which he called Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky to report on the meeting's results.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Sunday that Witkoff would come to Russia at the beginning of the week, ahead of the Russian leader's visit to India. Later, US President Donald Trump also confirmed this, stating that Witkoff plans to meet with Putin in the coming days.
Since mid-November, the United States has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine and sent negotiators to Geneva on Sunday for talks. News outlets reported that the original 28-point peace plan was subsequently revised down to 19 points, eliminating some of the initial proposals, such as downsizing the Ukrainian armed forces, reducing US military aid and banning foreign military presence in Ukraine, as well as the recognition of Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories.
On November 21, Putin said that Trump's new peace plan could form the basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.
