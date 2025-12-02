https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/putin-briefed-on-liberation-of-pokrovsk-and-volchansk---kremlin-1123208191.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited one of the command posts of the Russian armed forces on Sunday, where he received reports, including on taking control of the cities of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Army General Gerasimov reported to the supreme commander-in-chief on the liberation of the cities of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR and Volchansk in the Kharkov region, as well as on the results of offensive operations by troops in other areas," Peskov said. Putin was briefed on the capture of the southern part of the city of Dimitrov (Myrnohrad), as well as on the situation in Krasnoarmeysk after it came under the control of Russian troops, Peskov said, adding that the Russian president was also briefed on the progress of eliminating Ukraine's soldiers encircled in the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration area. A commander of Russia's Vostok group of forces reported to Putin about the beginning of taking control of Gulyai Pole in the Zaporozhye Region, Peskov said. "The Russian troops are advancing in almost all directions," Putin noted. The Russian president thanked commanders and set tasks for winter combat support, confirming Russian troops must continue to carry out their tasks "in strict accordance with the plan of the SMO." "The collapse of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) has created a situation where Ukraine has lost some of its best brigades, some of its best men," the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and military analyst said. These battle-hardened, NATO-trained units, which include the 25th Airborne Brigade and 38th Marine Brigade, are "irreplaceable," according to Ritter. "This will result in a significant gap in the Ukrainian lines, which will have to be filled by troops that will be taken from other locations, further thinning and decreasing Ukraine's capabilities there," he noted. Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) was also "the anchor of Ukraine's fortified belt in Donetsk, in the Donbass. And now that that anchor has fallen…there's really no significant fortified defensive positions between where the Russian Army will find itself and the Dnepr River," the observer stressed. The strategic location's loss and the decimation of Ukraine's elite units will put Kiev under strain across a broad area stretching from Zaporozhye and Kherson to Kharkov, Ritter believes. "This will have a snowballing effect in terms of how the Ukrainian Army is able to stand up and fight against the Russians. I think it is the beginning of a collapse. And this time NATO doesn't have a solution," he summed up.
03:13 GMT 02.12.2025 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 02.12.2025)
"Army General Gerasimov reported to the supreme commander-in-chief on the liberation of the cities of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR and Volchansk in the Kharkov region, as well as on the results of offensive operations by troops in other areas," Peskov said.
Putin was briefed on the capture of the southern part of the city of Dimitrov (Myrnohrad), as well as on the situation in Krasnoarmeysk after it came under the control of Russian troops, Peskov said, adding that the Russian president was also briefed on the progress of eliminating Ukraine's soldiers encircled in the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration area.
A commander of Russia's Vostok group of forces reported to Putin about the beginning of taking control of Gulyai Pole in the Zaporozhye Region, Peskov said.
"The Russian troops are advancing in almost all directions," Putin noted.
The Russian president thanked commanders and set tasks for winter combat support, confirming Russian troops must continue to carry out their tasks "in strict accordance with the plan of the SMO."
“The collapse of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) has created a situation where Ukraine has lost some of its best brigades, some of its best men,” the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and military analyst said.
These battle-hardened, NATO-trained units, which include the 25th Airborne Brigade and 38th Marine Brigade, are “irreplaceable,” according to Ritter.
“This will result in a significant gap in the Ukrainian lines, which will have to be filled by troops that will be taken from other locations, further thinning and decreasing Ukraine’s capabilities there,” he noted.
Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) was also “the anchor of Ukraine’s fortified belt in Donetsk, in the Donbass. And now that that anchor has fallen…there’s really no significant fortified defensive positions between where the Russian Army will find itself and the Dnepr River,” the observer stressed.
The strategic location’s loss and the decimation of Ukraine’s elite units will put Kiev under strain across a broad area stretching from Zaporozhye and Kherson to Kharkov, Ritter believes.
“This will have a snowballing effect in terms of how the Ukrainian Army is able to stand up and fight against the Russians. I think it is the beginning of a collapse. And this time NATO doesn’t have a solution,” he summed up.