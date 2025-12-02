https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/ukrainian-lawmaker-claims-zelensky-ordered-to-resign-this-week-1123210744.html

Ukrainian Lawmaker Claims Zelensky Ordered to Resign This Week

Volodymyr Zelensky has been "ordered to resign" this week, but he will do everything to stall for time, and the implementation of the "order" could take several weeks or months, Ukrainian lawmaker Artem Dmitruk said.

"I was informed that Zelensky was ordered to resign this week... But it is important to understand the following: if Zelensky was given an order to leave this week, the execution of that order could take anywhere from a few weeks to months. This is a man who will stall for time, tell all sorts of tales, come up with excuses. He will do everything to postpone the inevitable," Dmitruk wrote on Telegram on Monday without specifying his sources of information. The lawmaker said that this is indeed the most difficult time for the president and simultaneously the best time for Ukrainian citizens. But until the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) puts handcuffs on him, Zelensky will not understand what is happening, he added. Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is in pre-trial detention on charges of state treason, said on Tuesday that Zelensky might refuse to hold onto power when faced with a reality that his former office head Andriy Yermak had previously hidden from him. On Friday, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) confirmed conducting searches at Zelensky’s former office head Andriy Yermak's office with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) amid the corruption scandal, noting that the raid was part of an ongoing investigation. Later, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Yermak. A high-profile corruption scandal unfolded in Ukraine in November when NABU targeted a corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector involving one of Zelensky's closest associates, Timur Mindich. On November 11, NABU pressed charges against seven members of an alleged criminal ring behind the energy-related corruption scheme, including Mindich. On November 13, Zelensky imposed sanctions on Mindich and his chief financier, high-profile businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman. Former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was arrested, and Energy Minister Svitlana Grinchuk and Justice Minister German Galushchenko were dismissed due to their involvement in the corruption scandal, described as the largest in Ukraine's history.

