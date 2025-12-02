https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/ukrainian-military-officials-under-probe-over-34m-price-hike-linked-to-combat-vehicle-1123211647.html

Ukrainian Military Officials Under Probe Over $34M Price Hike Linked to Combat Vehicle

Ukrainian anti-corruption investigators have uncovered a suspected multimillion-dollar scheme involving senior defense officials and a major arms contractor accused of inflating the cost of Kozak-5 armored vehicles through foreign intermediaries.

Senior Ukrainian military officials and a defense contractor are under investigation over a suspected $34 million fraud scheme to inflate the price of the Kozak-5 armored vehicle, a theft executed by routing the purchase of the essential Ford F-550 chassis through controlled foreign intermediaries, including Spanish firm Language Concept S.L., which allowed the ultimate cost to the state to soar by $52,400 per unit, an analysis of Ukrainian public court records revealed.The probe, conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), centers on two major contracts signed in 2022 between the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and Kiev-based military manufacturer PrJSC NVO "Praktika." The contracts were for the delivery of 650 Kozak-5 armored vehicles, with a total value of around 7.99 billion Ukrainian hryvnias ($190 million). According to prosecutors, Praktika and officials within the Ministry's Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Armaments and Military Equipment colluded to embezzle state funds by artificially inflating the price of the vehicle's core component. Court filings detail how Praktika allegedly switched its supplier for the US-made Ford Super Duty F-550 chassis. After initially purchasing them from a Polish company, "VAKKER Sp. Z O.o.," Praktika began sourcing the chassis in June 2022 through "Language Concept S.L.," a company registered in Spain. The price immediately jumped to $104,000 per unit. This per-unit increase, when multiplied by the 650 vehicles specified in the Ministry of Defense contracts, accounts for the total alleged overpayment, estimated at more than $34 million. The investigation took a significant step forward on Feb 13, 2025, when the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine granted a motion by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. A judge authorized prosecutors to use evidence from a separate, pre-existing investigation into Ministry of Defense officials to build their case against Praktika. This evidence includes declassified materials from covert surveillance, such as protocols of information retrieved from electronic systems and data stored on memory cards. According to the ruling, the surveillance recorded conversations between two individuals and representatives of Praktika specifically discussing the contracts for the Kozak-5 armored vehicles. This ruling allows NABU to formally connect the evidence of suspected corruption in one case to the procurement scheme in the other. In addition to the Ministry of Defense contracts, the court documents note that Praktika also signed a contract in May 2022 to supply Kozak-5 vehicles to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, although the quantity and value of that deal were not specified. The investigation remains ongoing, although no official updates have been provided since the court's decision in February.

